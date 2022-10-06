https://sputniknews.com/20221006/danish-tabloid-pledges-to-destroy-its-archive-of-underage-girls-photos-following-pedophile-scandal-1101557160.html

Danish Tabloid Pledges to Destroy Its Archive of Underage Girls' Photos Following Pedophile Scandal

Danish Tabloid Pledges to Destroy Its Archive of Underage Girls' Photos Following Pedophile Scandal

The newspaper Ekstra Bladet also reviewed its digital archive and blurred the images of 1,649 undressed underage girls, after Save the Children had criticized... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T05:10+0000

2022-10-06T05:10+0000

2022-10-06T05:10+0000

world

scandinavia

news

denmark

media

pedophilia

underage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095292538_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_75333e4506bf684530e67f30ee7b1f0f.jpg

The Danish tabloid newspaper Ekstra Bladet, which ranks among the Nordic country's most popular outlets, has vowed to destroy its physical archive of underage “page 9” girls.Per the newspaper's own admission, the archive consists of brown envelopes with pictures of hundreds of girls under age 18 who throughout the 1970s and 1980s and up until 2003 posed for Ekstra Bladet, and is stored the basement of the media company JP/Politikens Hus. The exact goal of the archive and how it came around in the first place has stirred debate before. Aarhus University associate professor in criminal law Nicolaj Sivan Holst told the newspaper Politiken that today the images would be considered child pornography.Ekstra Bladet also reviewed its digital archive and blurred the images of 1,649 undressed underage girls, after Save the Children had slammed the images and alerted the newspaper that they were used on websites that promote child pornography.Earlier this year, the tabloid became caught in yet another scandal involving minors, as a former Ekstra Bladet employee was revealed to be a leader of international pedophile network that dealt in grooming.In late September, the 47-year-old man was charged with hundreds of cases of indecent assault against at least 40 children and 6 cases of rape, TV2 reported. While the six cases of rape involve sexual behavior other than intercourse, since the aggrieved children were under 12 years of age at the time of the alleged abuse, it is legally equated to rape. The man's own children are among the alleged victims. During a search of his house, the police found a total of 24,121 files that showed naked children or the sexual abuse of children in varying degrees of severity. The verdict is due in late October.Ekstra Bladet was founded in 1904 as an independent socialist newspaper, but has since the 1960s shifted to more sensationalist content, commonly with sexual connotations. Its former editor-in-chief Hans Engell described it as “Denmark's most politically incorrect newspaper.” It is also known for its page 9 section, which features photographs of fully or partially nude young women. Notably, when the magazine launched in 2010 as an app for the iPad, the page 9 section was not included due to Apple's publishing rules for nude content.

https://sputniknews.com/20210427/9-in-10-finnish-children-face-online-grooming-survey-finds-1082736696.html

scandinavia

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, news, denmark, media, pedophilia, underage