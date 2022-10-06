https://sputniknews.com/20221006/chinese-rmb-displaces-us-dollar-as-most-traded-foreign-currency-on-moscows-stock-exchange-1101585274.html

Chinese Rmb Displaces US Dollar as Most-Traded Foreign Currency on Moscow’s Stock Exchange

Data from the Moscow Exchange Group showed that 64,900 rmb-ruble transactions were made at the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) on Monday, totalling $1.17 billion. By comparison, US dollar-ruble exchanges totalled $1.12 billion that same day. The trend has continued throughout the week, seeming to seal the dollar’s fate in Moscow that was predicted by Sberbank last month.A one-day outpacing first happened on August 18, but this week’s development points to a more permanent trend.Moscow’s growing partnership with China, which extends from the economic to military and political realms, has provided Russia with an important support mechanism.The two countries opened their own SWIFT alternatives, Russia’s System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS) and China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), in 2014 and 2015, respectively. CIPS especially was aimed at increasing the rmb’s global presence and is expected to play an even larger role as Pacific-based economic blocs become more prominent in the coming years.China has also become a major buyer of Russian energy exports, which were also sanctioned by the West. New contracts for Russian oil and natural gas have been penned since February, and China has bought up so much cheap Russian gas that it’s now selling much of it on the international market at a higher price in an effort to recoup some of the economic losses caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns this year.In June, Iran proposed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a Eurasian bloc that includes Russia, China, India, and a half-dozen other countries, utilize a single currency for intra-bloc trade. Tehran did not suggest which currency would be used.

