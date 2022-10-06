International
Breaking News: IDF on Standby as Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Warns of Possible Escalation With Lebanon
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/chancellor-austria-to-boost-defense-budget-by-52bln-before-2026-1101574388.html
Chancellor: Austria to Boost Defense Budget by $5.2Bln Before 2026
Chancellor: Austria to Boost Defense Budget by $5.2Bln Before 2026
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria's defense budget will be increased by 5.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in the next four years, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T13:27+0000
2022-10-06T13:27+0000
world
europe
austria
defense budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105530/11/1055301167_0:164:5595:3311_1920x0_80_0_0_8c5c5d77e17a5f365e22d4d952c7ff85.jpg
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said the funds would be directed primarily to procuring modern equipment and weapons. She said that this would mark "the end of a decade of deprivation" for the Austrian armed forces, vowing that the country will not buy anything that would not be "extremely necessary."The defense budget in 2023 will grow by 680 million euros or 0.7% of GDP, from the current 2.7 billion to 3.38 billion euros. In March, however, the government promised to raise defense spending next year up to 1% of GDP, or 4.68 billion euros.Currently, Austria's defense spending is planned to reach 1% of GDP only in 2026 and total 4.7 billion euros.
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105530/11/1055301167_482:0:5114:3474_1920x0_80_0_0_3488224fb5b09a9ae9bfcd720688ba97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, austria, defense budget
europe, austria, defense budget

Chancellor: Austria to Boost Defense Budget by $5.2Bln Before 2026

13:27 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ronald ZakAustrian soldiers watch the border for illegally entering migrants between Hungary and Austria in Nickelsdorf, Austria, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016
Austrian soldiers watch the border for illegally entering migrants between Hungary and Austria in Nickelsdorf, Austria, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ronald Zak
Subscribe
International
India
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria's defense budget will be increased by 5.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in the next four years, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday.

"Politics is needed in order to make decisions and necessary conclusions. We have done this together with our coalition partners in the sense that we will increase the defense budget by 5.3 billion euros in the next four years," the chancellor told journalists.

Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said the funds would be directed primarily to procuring modern equipment and weapons. She said that this would mark "the end of a decade of deprivation" for the Austrian armed forces, vowing that the country will not buy anything that would not be "extremely necessary."
The defense budget in 2023 will grow by 680 million euros or 0.7% of GDP, from the current 2.7 billion to 3.38 billion euros. In March, however, the government promised to raise defense spending next year up to 1% of GDP, or 4.68 billion euros.

"We promised to give more, and now it's [defense spending] growing. This is a fact," Nehammer said, answering the question why the increase in defense spending does not correspond to the extent promised in March.

Currently, Austria's defense spending is planned to reach 1% of GDP only in 2026 and total 4.7 billion euros.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала