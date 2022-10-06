https://sputniknews.com/20221006/chancellor-austria-to-boost-defense-budget-by-52bln-before-2026-1101574388.html

Chancellor: Austria to Boost Defense Budget by $5.2Bln Before 2026

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria's defense budget will be increased by 5.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in the next four years, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said the funds would be directed primarily to procuring modern equipment and weapons. She said that this would mark "the end of a decade of deprivation" for the Austrian armed forces, vowing that the country will not buy anything that would not be "extremely necessary."The defense budget in 2023 will grow by 680 million euros or 0.7% of GDP, from the current 2.7 billion to 3.38 billion euros. In March, however, the government promised to raise defense spending next year up to 1% of GDP, or 4.68 billion euros.Currently, Austria's defense spending is planned to reach 1% of GDP only in 2026 and total 4.7 billion euros.

