https://sputniknews.com/20221006/buckingham-palace-slams-reports-on-charles-iii-coronation-date-as-pure-speculation-1101554685.html
Buckingham Palace Slams Reports on Charles' III Coronation Date as 'Pure Speculation'
Buckingham Palace Slams Reports on Charles' III Coronation Date as 'Pure Speculation'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reports appeared in the media on Wednesday on coronation date of the UK King Charles III are nothing but a "speculation," Buckingham Palace... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T01:08+0000
2022-10-06T01:08+0000
2022-10-06T01:08+0000
world
king charles iii
uk
buckingham palace
uk royal family
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100710483_0:11:3000:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_9fb0baad027b1c4dd79cad252d301b9a.jpg
On Wednesday, Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source in the UK government, said that Charles III's coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3 next year at Westminster Abbey."Pure speculation," a palace spokesperson said, as quoted by the Evening Standard newspaper, commenting on the alleged date of the event.On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king, however, the official date of the coronation ceremony has not been announced yet.The state funeral took place on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/some-commonwealth-countries-reportedly-concerned-king-charles-iii-wont-visit-cop27-1101485808.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100710483_333:0:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_7d922952c4090184949777290b876ec1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
king charles iii, uk, buckingham palace, uk royal family
king charles iii, uk, buckingham palace, uk royal family
Buckingham Palace Slams Reports on Charles' III Coronation Date as 'Pure Speculation'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reports appeared in the media on Wednesday on coronation date of the UK King Charles III are nothing but a "speculation," Buckingham Palace said.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source in the UK government, said that Charles III's coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3 next year at Westminster Abbey.
"Pure speculation," a palace spokesperson said, as quoted by the Evening Standard newspaper, commenting on the alleged date of the event.
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king, however, the official date of the coronation ceremony has not been announced yet.
The state funeral took place on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.
The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.