https://sputniknews.com/20221006/buckingham-palace-slams-reports-on-charles-iii-coronation-date-as-pure-speculation-1101554685.html

Buckingham Palace Slams Reports on Charles' III Coronation Date as 'Pure Speculation'

Buckingham Palace Slams Reports on Charles' III Coronation Date as 'Pure Speculation'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reports appeared in the media on Wednesday on coronation date of the UK King Charles III are nothing but a "speculation," Buckingham Palace... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T01:08+0000

2022-10-06T01:08+0000

2022-10-06T01:08+0000

world

king charles iii

uk

buckingham palace

uk royal family

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100710483_0:11:3000:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_9fb0baad027b1c4dd79cad252d301b9a.jpg

On Wednesday, Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source in the UK government, said that Charles III's coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3 next year at Westminster Abbey."Pure speculation," a palace spokesperson said, as quoted by the Evening Standard newspaper, commenting on the alleged date of the event.On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king, however, the official date of the coronation ceremony has not been announced yet.The state funeral took place on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.

https://sputniknews.com/20221004/some-commonwealth-countries-reportedly-concerned-king-charles-iii-wont-visit-cop27-1101485808.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

king charles iii, uk, buckingham palace, uk royal family