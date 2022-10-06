https://sputniknews.com/20221006/bjp-slams-congress-politician-over-controversial-remark-about-indias-president-droupadi-murmu-1101560112.html

BJP Slams Congress Politician Over Controversial Remark About India's President Droupadi Murmu

Sworn-in as 15th President of India on July 25, Droupadi Murmu is the first president representing the tribal community and the second woman to hold the post... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

president

India's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at Congress politician Udit Raj and his party after he said “no country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu.”BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the politician, calling his comments “unacceptable”, adding that that the Congress has a history of insulting people occupying constitutional posts.Meanwhile, another BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra came down heavily on Congress, the main opposition party of the country, and its politicians as he said that the comment targeting President Murmu was worrisome and unfortunate.During her Gujarat visit, President Murmu said that the state produced 76 percent of the country's salt and that the salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians.Referring to her statement, Congress politician Udit Raj quipped in a tweet in Hindi: “No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu. There is a limit to Chamchagiri (flattery). She says that 70 percent of people eat salt from Gujarat. She will get to know about it when she herself will live life by eating salt.”Following the scandal, however, Raj claimed that his statement on Murmu was his “personal comment and should not be taken as the party’s stand,“ adding that he feels “bad when someone reaches the top post from a Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe but then never speaks for them.”Nevertheless, BJP's Poonawalla stated that neither Udit Raj nor the Congress can wash their hands off this utterance by issuing a statement, adding that the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent notice to Udit Raj for his “disgusting” statement about President Murmu.Notably, Raj is not the first Congress politician to land in hot water by making a remark about Murmu.Before the presidential election, when Murmu was announced as the candidate by the federally ruling parties led by BJP for the post, Congress politician Ajoy Kumar said that she represented the "evil philosophy of India."However, Kumar also clarified that he respects Murmu and that his comments were not for the individual.Later, days after Murmu was sworn-in as the President, senior Congress parliamentarian Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury drew flak for calling her “Rashtrapatni”, which means "wife of the country.” Later, he apologized for his remark and termed it a “slip of tongue”.

