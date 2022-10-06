International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/bank-of-canada-says-needs-to-increase-interest-rate-more-to-cool-economy-1101586670.html
Bank of Canada Says Needs to ‘Increase Interest Rate More’ to Cool Economy
Bank of Canada Says Needs to ‘Increase Interest Rate More’ to Cool Economy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it needs to "increase the interest rate more" to cool the economy and achieve the 2% inflation level... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T21:20+0000
2022-10-06T21:20+0000
americas
canada
bank of canada
inflation
interest rates
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103932/27/1039322763_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_111d4b99954ddc9120c38564fad6cbf6.jpg
"We need to increase the interest rate more. We’ve increased interest rates five times since March, and we’re already seeing results from our actions. Sectors that are more sensitive to interest rate increases, like housing, are already slowing," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.High energy and food prices are among some of the global challenges impacting the inflation levels in Canada in addition to significant labor shortages at home and rising wages that translate into higher prices for Canadian consumers.As the financial burden is transferred to consumers, the Bank of Canada said it has taken forceful action to restore price stability in the country.As of September 7, the policy interest rate of Canada is 3.25%, with the inflation sitting at 7%. The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a new interest rate hike on October 26.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/us-inflation-very-high-additional-shocks-cant-be-ruled-out-fed-vice-chair-brainard-warns-1101381194.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103932/27/1039322763_120:0:1928:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_a12bdd55b4083baa3abf9fb02653e540.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, bank of canada, inflation, interest rates
canada, bank of canada, inflation, interest rates

Bank of Canada Says Needs to ‘Increase Interest Rate More’ to Cool Economy

21:20 GMT 06.10.2022
© Flickr / Brent EadesBank of Canada, Ottawa
Bank of Canada, Ottawa - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© Flickr / Brent Eades
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it needs to "increase the interest rate more" to cool the economy and achieve the 2% inflation level objective.
"We need to increase the interest rate more. We’ve increased interest rates five times since March, and we’re already seeing results from our actions. Sectors that are more sensitive to interest rate increases, like housing, are already slowing," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.
High energy and food prices are among some of the global challenges impacting the inflation levels in Canada in addition to significant labor shortages at home and rising wages that translate into higher prices for Canadian consumers.
A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
Americas
US Inflation 'Very High,' Additional Shocks Can’t Be Ruled Out, Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns
30 September, 14:13 GMT
As the financial burden is transferred to consumers, the Bank of Canada said it has taken forceful action to restore price stability in the country.
"It will take time, but we are going to bring inflation back to the 2% target," the statement said.
As of September 7, the policy interest rate of Canada is 3.25%, with the inflation sitting at 7%. The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a new interest rate hike on October 26.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала