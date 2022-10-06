https://sputniknews.com/20221006/bank-of-canada-says-needs-to-increase-interest-rate-more-to-cool-economy-1101586670.html
Bank of Canada Says Needs to ‘Increase Interest Rate More’ to Cool Economy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it needs to "increase the interest rate more" to cool the economy and achieve the 2% inflation level
americas
canada
bank of canada
inflation
interest rates
"We need to increase the interest rate more. We've increased interest rates five times since March, and we're already seeing results from our actions. Sectors that are more sensitive to interest rate increases, like housing, are already slowing," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.High energy and food prices are among some of the global challenges impacting the inflation levels in Canada in addition to significant labor shortages at home and rising wages that translate into higher prices for Canadian consumers.As the financial burden is transferred to consumers, the Bank of Canada said it has taken forceful action to restore price stability in the country.As of September 7, the policy interest rate of Canada is 3.25%, with the inflation sitting at 7%. The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a new interest rate hike on October 26.
Bank of Canada Says Needs to ‘Increase Interest Rate More’ to Cool Economy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it needs to "increase the interest rate more" to cool the economy and achieve the 2% inflation level objective.
"We need to increase the interest rate more. We’ve increased interest rates five times since March, and we’re already seeing results from our actions. Sectors that are more sensitive to interest rate increases, like housing, are already slowing," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.
High energy and food prices are among some of the global challenges impacting the inflation levels in Canada in addition to significant labor shortages at home and rising wages that translate into higher prices for Canadian consumers.
As the financial burden is transferred to consumers, the Bank of Canada said it has taken forceful action to restore price stability in the country.
"It will take time, but we are going to bring inflation back to the 2% target," the statement said.
As of September 7, the policy interest rate of Canada is 3.25%, with the inflation sitting at 7%. The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a new interest rate hike on October 26.