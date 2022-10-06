International
Armed Conflicts Flare Up in Syria's Northeast After US Troops' Landing, Source Says
Armed Conflicts Flare Up in Syria's Northeast After US Troops' Landing, Source Says
The US forces claimed that the troops had landed to eliminate a Daesh member, but as a result they killed a cattleman, the source also said.It added that the US military rounded up several members of the Syrian allied forces.The US military is illegally stationed in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur and Al-Hasakah, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
11:30 GMT 06.10.2022
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Armed conflicts have flared up in Syria's northeastern border area near the city of Qamishli after the landing of US troops with the declared aim to eliminate a member of the Daesh* terrorist group, a military source in Syria told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Several members of the allied Syrian forces were injured as a result of clashes with the US military after they landed in the Syria-controlled village of Muluk Saray south of Qamishli," the source said.

The US forces claimed that the troops had landed to eliminate a Daesh member, but as a result they killed a cattleman, the source also said.
It added that the US military rounded up several members of the Syrian allied forces.
The US military is illegally stationed in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur and Al-Hasakah, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
