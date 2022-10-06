Armed Conflicts Flare Up in Syria's Northeast After US Troops' Landing, Source Says

https://sputniknews.com/20221006/armed-conflicts-flare-up-in-syrias-northeast-after-us-troops-landing-source-says-1101569916.html

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Armed conflicts have flared up in Syria's northeastern border area near the city of Qamishli after the landing of US troops with the... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

The US forces claimed that the troops had landed to eliminate a Daesh member, but as a result they killed a cattleman, the source also said.It added that the US military rounded up several members of the Syrian allied forces.The US military is illegally stationed in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur and Al-Hasakah, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

