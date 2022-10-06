https://sputniknews.com/20221006/annual-inflation-in-netherlands-increases-to-record-145-in-september-1101565833.html
Annual Inflation in Netherlands Increases to Record 14.5% in September
Annual Inflation in Netherlands Increases to Record 14.5% in September
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Consumer prices in the Netherlands rose to a record 14.5% year-on-year in September from 12% the month earlier, Statistics Netherlands (CBS)...
The increase in inflation was mainly due to rising energy prices, the agency said, adding that the electricity prices have tripled over the past year.The overall level of prices for goods and services in the Netherlands increased by 17.1%.Dutch media have pointed out, however, that CBS calculates data on the basis of new energy contracts, which means that actual inflation may be lower as not all households have switched to new contracts since September.EU countries have been facing rising energy prices since last year, but the situation was exacerbated by Brussels after the bloc imposed sanctions against Russia, citing the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, the EU has suffered from an energy crisis, while the bloc's inflation rose to double digits.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Consumer prices in the Netherlands rose to a record 14.5% year-on-year in September from 12% the month earlier, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.
The increase in inflation was mainly due to rising energy prices, the agency said, adding that the electricity prices have tripled over the past year.
The overall level of prices for goods and services in the Netherlands increased by 17.1%.
Dutch media have pointed out, however, that CBS calculates data on the basis of new energy contracts, which means that actual inflation
may be lower as not all households have switched to new contracts since September.
EU countries have been facing rising energy prices since last year, but the situation was exacerbated by Brussels after the bloc imposed sanctions against Russia, citing the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, the EU has suffered from an energy crisis, while the bloc's inflation rose
to double digits.