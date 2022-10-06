International
Breaking News: West Forced Kiev Into Rendering Negotiations With Russia Impossible, Moscow Says
Sputnik International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Annual Inflation in Netherlands Increases to Record 14.5% in September
Annual Inflation in Netherlands Increases to Record 14.5% in September
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Consumer prices in the Netherlands rose to a record 14.5% year-on-year in September from 12% the month earlier, Statistics Netherlands (CBS)... 06.10.2022
energy crisis in europe
netherlands
europe
inflation
The increase in inflation was mainly due to rising energy prices, the agency said, adding that the electricity prices have tripled over the past year.The overall level of prices for goods and services in the Netherlands increased by 17.1%.Dutch media have pointed out, however, that CBS calculates data on the basis of new energy contracts, which means that actual inflation may be lower as not all households have switched to new contracts since September.EU countries have been facing rising energy prices since last year, but the situation was exacerbated by Brussels after the bloc imposed sanctions against Russia, citing the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, the EU has suffered from an energy crisis, while the bloc's inflation rose to double digits.
netherlands, europe, inflation
netherlands, europe, inflation

Annual Inflation in Netherlands Increases to Record 14.5% in September

09:26 GMT 06.10.2022
CC0 / / EU flag
EU flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
CC0 / /
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Consumer prices in the Netherlands rose to a record 14.5% year-on-year in September from 12% the month earlier, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.
The increase in inflation was mainly due to rising energy prices, the agency said, adding that the electricity prices have tripled over the past year.
The overall level of prices for goods and services in the Netherlands increased by 17.1%.
Dutch media have pointed out, however, that CBS calculates data on the basis of new energy contracts, which means that actual inflation may be lower as not all households have switched to new contracts since September.
© Flickr / Remo50-Euro Banknote
50-Euro Banknote - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
50-Euro Banknote
© Flickr / Remo
EU countries have been facing rising energy prices since last year, but the situation was exacerbated by Brussels after the bloc imposed sanctions against Russia, citing the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, the EU has suffered from an energy crisis, while the bloc's inflation rose to double digits.
