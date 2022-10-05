https://sputniknews.com/20221005/white-house-worried-opec-production-cut-could-mean-total-disaster-for-us---reports-1101515311.html

White House Worried OPEC Production Cut Could Mean 'Total Disaster' for US - Reports

White House Worried OPEC Production Cut Could Mean 'Total Disaster' for US - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is concerned that OPEC's potential decision to cut oil production may cause major issues for the country and could... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-05T00:23+0000

2022-10-05T00:23+0000

2022-10-05T00:23+0000

americas

us

opec

oil prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094535064_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6f42ae079f9727b28623e05afa34524f.jpg

OPEC-plus states will convene on Wednesday to consider the possibility of scaling back oil production of up to 1-2 million barrels per day or more due to a declining demand caused by slowing economic activities around the world, according to media reports.The report said on Tuesday that the White House is warning that much will be at stake for the United States at OPEC's meeting and a decision to cut oil production would be a "total disaster" for the country.The Biden administration assembled its most high-level energy, economic and foreign policy officials and tasked them to lobby Middle East allies, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, to vote against cutting oil production.The United States, in an effort to persuade its OPEC allies, is proposing that it would buyback up to 200 million barrels of oil from its OPEC partners that would be used to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which President Joe Biden has been using to help lower oil prices.

https://sputniknews.com/20221004/oil-price-increases-sharply-again-in-anticipation-of-2mln-barrel-daily-cut-by-opec-1101514579.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, opec, oil prices