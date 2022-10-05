https://sputniknews.com/20221005/us-oil-stockpiles-tumble-2nd-week-in-row-as-soft-prices-boost-consumption-1101552131.html

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble 2nd Week in Row as Soft Prices Boost Consumption

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble 2nd Week in Row as Soft Prices Boost Consumption

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US crude oil and fuel inventories tumbled for a second week in a row, according to weekly data from the government-run Energy... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-05T21:51+0000

2022-10-05T21:51+0000

2022-10-05T21:51+0000

americas

us

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101535541_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df7b7b24373c73ad6b26e69e1e1afee5.jpg

Crude stockpiles fell by 1.356 million barrels during the week ended September 30, versus forecasts by industry analysts for a build of 2.05 million and against the previous week’s slide of 215,000, the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed.Inventories of gasoline fell by 4.728 million barrels last week against expectations for a build of 1.334 million barrels. In the previous week, gasoline inventories fell by 2.422 million barrels.Stockpiles of distillates - the oil variant required for making the diesel needed for trucks, buses and trains, as well as the fuel for jets - fell by 3.443 million barrels during the week ended September 30, versus forecasts for a drop of 1.367 million. In the previous week, distillate stockpiles fell by 2.892 million barrels.John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital and a regular commentator on oil, attributed the drawdowns to consumer demand amid the plunge in crude and fuel prices over the past quarter.Retail demand for gasoline shot up to nearly 9.5 million barrels per day last week from the previous week’s 8.8 million, the EIA data showed.Gasoline at the pumps across the United States averaged $3.831 per gallon on Wednesday, up from last week’s level of $3.765, according to the American Automobile Association.

https://sputniknews.com/20221005/opec-agrees-to-cut-oil-production-by-two-million-barrels-per-day-source-says-1101538321.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, oil