International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221005/us-national-debt-tops-31-trillion-for-first-time-in-history-1101524284.html
US National Debt Tops $31 Trillion For First Time in History
US National Debt Tops $31 Trillion For First Time in History
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States national debt reached a new historical milestone as it topped $31 trillion for the first time in history, Treasury... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-05T08:09+0000
2022-10-05T08:09+0000
americas
us
us treasury
national debt
us debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a52b2252236220ed82364d4ace1f254a.jpg
According to the data, as of Monday, the total outstanding US national debt has reached $31,123,887,781,401,34. It includes $4.3 trillion in debt held by the public and $6.8 trillion in intergovernmental holdings.The new record-high comes after the debt level rose above $30 trillion for the first time in February 2022, reaching $30.012 trillion as government spending surged amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that one trillion added up to the debt in just 8 months.US national debt has been soaring dramatically over the past years: in 2009, it totaled around $10.6 trillion, but by the time Donald Trump took office in 2017, it had risen to almost $20 trillion.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d832cdaa7e5e9f69b6462ac205803163.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us treasury, national debt, us debt
us, us treasury, national debt, us debt

US National Debt Tops $31 Trillion For First Time in History

08:09 GMT 05.10.2022
© Sputnik / Nina ZotinaDollar banknotes
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2022
© Sputnik / Nina Zotina
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States national debt reached a new historical milestone as it topped $31 trillion for the first time in history, Treasury Department data showed on Tuesday.
According to the data, as of Monday, the total outstanding US national debt has reached $31,123,887,781,401,34. It includes $4.3 trillion in debt held by the public and $6.8 trillion in intergovernmental holdings.
The new record-high comes after the debt level rose above $30 trillion for the first time in February 2022, reaching $30.012 trillion as government spending surged amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that one trillion added up to the debt in just 8 months.
US national debt has been soaring dramatically over the past years: in 2009, it totaled around $10.6 trillion, but by the time Donald Trump took office in 2017, it had risen to almost $20 trillion.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала