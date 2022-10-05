https://sputniknews.com/20221005/us-national-debt-tops-31-trillion-for-first-time-in-history-1101524284.html

US National Debt Tops $31 Trillion For First Time in History

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States national debt reached a new historical milestone as it topped $31 trillion for the first time in history, Treasury... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

According to the data, as of Monday, the total outstanding US national debt has reached $31,123,887,781,401,34. It includes $4.3 trillion in debt held by the public and $6.8 trillion in intergovernmental holdings.The new record-high comes after the debt level rose above $30 trillion for the first time in February 2022, reaching $30.012 trillion as government spending surged amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that one trillion added up to the debt in just 8 months.US national debt has been soaring dramatically over the past years: in 2009, it totaled around $10.6 trillion, but by the time Donald Trump took office in 2017, it had risen to almost $20 trillion.

