https://sputniknews.com/20221005/us-border-patrol-agent-involved-in-deadly-shooting-person-in-custody-died---fbi-1101516303.html

US Border Patrol Agent Involved in Deadly Shooting, Person In Custody Died - FBI

US Border Patrol Agent Involved in Deadly Shooting, Person In Custody Died - FBI

EL PASO (Sputnik) - A US Border Patrol agent was involved in a deadly shooting on the southern border that left one person who was in US custody dead, a... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-05T00:41+0000

2022-10-05T00:41+0000

2022-10-05T00:41+0000

americas

us

us-mexico border

us border patrol

fbi

migrant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100686161_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_469160fccb49fa629e558f36f3b2fbde.jpg

CBP said in an earlier statement that a US Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting at a Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, early Tuesday afternoon, and that an individual who was in custody at the station was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.The FBI said in a separate statement to Sputnik that it is the lead investigator on this matter.Fox News reported earlier, citing a US Customs and Border Protection union member, that the person killed was a migrant.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us-mexico border, us border patrol, fbi, migrant