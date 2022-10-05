International
CBP said in an earlier statement that a US Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting at a Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, early Tuesday afternoon, and that an individual who was in custody at the station was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.The FBI said in a separate statement to Sputnik that it is the lead investigator on this matter.Fox News reported earlier, citing a US Customs and Border Protection union member, that the person killed was a migrant.
US Border Patrol Agent Involved in Deadly Shooting, Person In Custody Died - FBI

Migrants are apprehended by US Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 22, 2022.
