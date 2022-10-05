https://sputniknews.com/20221005/us-appeals-court-agrees-to-expedite-justice-dept-appeal-in-trump-documents-case---reports-1101553778.html

US Appeals Court Agrees to Expedite Justice Dept. Appeal in Trump Documents Case - Reports

US Appeals Court Agrees to Expedite Justice Dept. Appeal in Trump Documents Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling agreeing to hasten consideration of the appeal by the US Justice Department in a lower... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

The US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit granted the request from federal prosecutors to shorten the timeline for the Justice Department and Trump's lawyers to file briefs in the dispute, the report said on Wednesday.Trump opposed the request, arguing in a filing to the 11th Circuit on Monday that he would be prejudiced if the appeal were expedited, the report said.The Justice Department argued that the review is an unnecessary barrier to their investigation into Trump’s alleged unlawful possession of classified documents, the theft of government records and obstruction of justice, the report said.Judge Adalberto Jordan’s one-page order stipulates that under the new schedule, Trump’s lawyers would have to fully explain their position in the dispute by November 10 and that briefing would be complete by November 17, the report said.The judge made it clear that no extensions will be allowed, the report added.In August, Trump sued the Justice Department after the search of his Florida residence, where investigators seized several dozen boxes with about 11,000 documents. The Trump team also asked Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to review the seized materials for any privileged documents and prohibit Justice Department investigators from using the materials in their probe until they were reviewed.

