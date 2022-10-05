https://sputniknews.com/20221005/truss-speech-bought-her-some-time-prof-says-after-pm-vows-to-get-uk-moving--1101539594.html

Truss Speech ‘Bought Her Some Time,’ Prof Says After PM Vows to Get UK Moving

Truss Speech 'Bought Her Some Time,' Prof Says After PM Vows to Get UK Moving

In a keynote speech on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged to get the country through "stormy days" as she set out her plan to bolster the British economy.

“Liz Truss' speech to the Conservative Party Conference has bought her some time” in the face of political turmoil, argued Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at De Montfort University in the UK. Truss’ speech came following the UK government unveiling an emergency tax­-cutting mini-budget late last month.He asserted that “there are a lot of contradictions in what she is wanting,” adding, “she wants hard work to be rewarded; but at the same time, anybody threatening to go on strike because they've worked hard but not received a fair amount of pay, she is going to be castigating them as strikers and therefore part of the Anti-Growth Coalition”.The professor argued that in the short term, the PM “will have probably smoothed over some of the divisions” in the Conservative Party, admitting that “the reality is they're still there”.Jones was partly echoed by Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute and author of the book Beasts and Gods: How Democracy Changed Its Meaning and Lost Its Purpose. For her part, Fuller told Sputnik that during the speech, Truss “claimed to have three priorities” related to lowering taxes, keeping “an iron grip” on the nation's finances and driving economic reforms.The expert noted that Truss “reiterated many of the things they [government ministers] already committed to, such as keeping corporation tax to 19%.” Jones also recalled that the PM “believes in a lean state and empathizes with those noticing how much the taxman has taken from one's paycheque.”The director of the non-profit think tank further pointed to Truss’ pledge that the government “will create new investment zones, which will 'level up the country' and make regulation pro-business”.Referring to Truss’ speech, the expert claimed that “it was like watching someone audition for a group of venture capitalists to invest in them, not like someone running a country”.Truss Gov't 'Doesn't Care if It Stays in Power' On the issue of the UK’s budget, Jones argued that “it seems to follow an ultra-libertarian logic of creating a tax-free lifestyle for the wealthy and for corporate interests under the idea that they will then stay in the UK and 'create jobs'”.Jones warned that the consequences of the current budget would “either be a change in government (with or without social unrest and/or strikes) or a fast slide towards even more severe (almost Victorian era level) economic inequality in Britain.”At the same time, Truss’ government “achieved the impossible in a short period of time - making [former UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson look sensible and [Labour leader] Keir Starmer look like the only viable next prime minister,” Jones concluded.Truss Speech HighlightsAddressing the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Truss· stressed that she has “three priorities for the economy: growth, growth and growth”· pointed out: “We need an economically sound and secure United Kingdom”· promised that her government would “always be fiscally responsible”· pledged the government would “keep an iron grip on the nation's finances”· claimed Tories “will always be the party of low taxes”· said that she was “determined to get Britain moving and get us through the tempest and put us on a stronger footing as a nation”· promised to uphold the UK’s economic plans, saying that she “refused to consign our great country to decline”· pledged to “level up our country in a Conservative way so everyone can get on”· said that the government is “determined to shield people from astronomically high bills”· emphasized that the government’s response to the energy crisis was the biggest part of the mini-Budget”· argued that the UK Conservative Party is “the only party with a clear plan to get Britain moving”· vowed to tackle “separatists”· hailed Home Secretary Suella Braverman who will be “bringing forward legislation to make sure no European judge can overrule us”· Killed off plans to ban buy-one-get-one-free junk food deals, saying. “I'm not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy at the supermarket”· praised late Queen Elizabeth II as “the rock on which modern Britain was built”

