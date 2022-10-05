https://sputniknews.com/20221005/trump-goes-to-war-with-cnn-in-half-billion-dollar-lawsuit-1101515603.html

Trump Goes to War with CNN in Half Billion Dollar Lawsuit

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the recent news...

Trump goes to war with CNN in half billion dollar lawsuit On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the recent news about ex-U.S. President Donald Trump filing a lawsuit against CNN for nearly a half-billion dollars.

Ted Rall - Cartoonist and political punditMohammad Marandi - Professor of Orientalism at the University of TehranMark Sleboda - Military and political analystIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ted Rall about Trump's $475 billion defamation lawsuit against CNN, along with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's recent comments about needing undocumented and documented migrants for labor in Florida.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Tehran-based Mohammad Marandi to discuss the recent upheaval inside Iran and how riots have broken out in some areas of the country. The Iranian professor spoke about the violence and foreign-sponsored attempts to push for regime change in Iran.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by military analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the Ukrainian forces seizing Lyman and the Biden administration's not-so-subtle admission that they will benefit from the Nord Stream 2 sabotage attack.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

