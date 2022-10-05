https://sputniknews.com/20221005/terrible-predicament-pakistani-villager-shares-why-locals-are-turning-to-crime--drugs-1101529519.html

'Terrible Predicament': Pakistani Villager Shares Why Locals Are Turning to Crime & Drugs

'Terrible Predicament': Pakistani Villager Shares Why Locals Are Turning to Crime & Drugs

Pakistan has been hit by its worst humanitarian crisis in the past decades, with raging floods that displaced millions of people, and yet there are millions... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-05T11:22+0000

2022-10-05T11:22+0000

2022-10-05T11:22+0000

world

pakistan

floods

economy

crime

interview

exclusive

livestock

village

urbanization

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101530114_0:167:3051:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_71b66a149519fa300f0f867cb914249e.jpg

The relentless monsoon rains and floods have not only badly damaged Pakistan's infrastructure, crops and fertile lands, but also destroyed people's homes and livelihoods, forcing them to struggle to survive.Another tragedy is over one million livestock and cattle killed by the floods and Lumpy Skin disease, threatening to trigger food shortages.Meanwhile, millions of Pakistanis who were not directly affected by the floods have been still hit by the economic and social repercussions that the disaster has brought: loss of homes and rising inflation have prompted millions to migrate in search of earnings, triggering a mass exodus from rural to urban areas.Sher Ali, who comes from a village in Arif Wala in the district of Pakpattan, told Sputnik that this year has been extremely tough on his family.Ali had saved some money and was using it to raise a cow in his village for the past year, to help his family earn money by selling milk. But then tragedy struck and his beloved animal succumbed to a viral disease.Due to their limited resources and no veterinary clinic nearby, the family could not save the poor animal.He went on to explain that everywhere around the village there were dead animals lying on the ground, and if one of them got sick, it would infect all the others."Had there been a treatment for this illness in our area, many animals could have been saved," Ali explained, adding that the virus and the recent floods, that are causing more diseases to spread, left villagers afraid to buy more livestock."In any case, at present, villagers are unable to purchase an animal because it's expensive, but even those who can buy by borrowing some money, will not take such a risk because they are afraid that the animal might die again," Ali explained.Talking about how people are dealing with the unprecedented inflation and destruction of crops in his province, he said that villagers are feeling hopeless.What's more, due to the current food shortages and lack of income, many families in the village have literally no food in their homes."They are suffering from extreme poverty. Some lucky few who have a surviving animal are managing by selling milk to nearby areas. Others who have a bigger animal, sell it to buy a smaller one, but most of the people are in a terrible predicament," the cook shared.The immigrant also told Sputnik that there is no decent doctor for miles round, while medical help in general is hard to get, because there are no proper clinics in his village."Doctors are not good in our area. In every village there is just one or two doctors, who are incompetent. The maximum that these doctors can do is give some tablets or injections, but they have no equipment, nothing to run proper tests with. If you go to them they just ask, 'what's wrong with you?'" Ali shared."If one comes across a doctor who is a "serious man,'' he will directly say that 'you should go to Sahiwal or Lahore (big cities) for treatment.' “These doctors are just 'time pass' doctors they are not good," he added.According to the cook, if a person in their family gets really sick, they have to arrange a rental car and take the patient to a big city, with the closest one still many hours away."As far as animal hospitals are concerned, there are none in my village. I have not seen or heard about any animal doctor in my area. In the whole district of seven or eight villages, there must be just one vet and even then you have to call him for many days, asking to visit your home and help your animal. He keeps saying, 'I will come, I will come' but by then, it is too late and the animal has died," Ali said.Sher Ali's story is just one example out of millions of other Pakistanis in need of help: there are many other cities, towns and villages in the same dire situation.So, the question remains whether the promises given by international donors materialize and proper financial aid will be provided to the people of Pakpattan and other small towns and villages across the country.

https://sputniknews.com/20220920/soaring-energy-prices-force-pakistani-industrialists-to-close-businesses-1101010917.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Aneela Rashid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100768477_0:338:606:944_100x100_80_0_0_af078d1bbaf1e33c21f16169e9ed7a5f.jpg

Aneela Rashid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100768477_0:338:606:944_100x100_80_0_0_af078d1bbaf1e33c21f16169e9ed7a5f.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Aneela Rashid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100768477_0:338:606:944_100x100_80_0_0_af078d1bbaf1e33c21f16169e9ed7a5f.jpg

pakistan, floods, economy, crime, interview, exclusive, livestock, village, urbanization