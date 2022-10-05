International
Swedish Ambassador to Turkey Summoned Over 'Insulting' State TV Content, Reports Say
Swedish Ambassador to Turkey Summoned Over 'Insulting' State TV Content, Reports Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Swedish Ambassador to Turkey Staffan Herrstrom was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday for allegedly "insulting" President
Swedish ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the foreign ministry in connection with insulting content of a show that ran on the Swedish state television, which was allegedly directed against Turkey and Erdogan, the Turkish Star newspaper said.Herrstrom was told that the "impertinent and ugly expression and images" regarding Erdogan and Turkey shown on state television were "unacceptable," according to the newspaper.The move, which further exacerbates already strained relations between Ankara and Stockholm, comes at a time when a Swedish delegation is visiting Turkey from October 5-6 for talks on accession to NATO. The delegation is also holding talks with their Turkish counterparts on the extradition of individuals designated as terrorists by Ankara.
Swedish Ambassador to Turkey Summoned Over 'Insulting' State TV Content, Reports Say

India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Swedish Ambassador to Turkey Staffan Herrstrom was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday for allegedly "insulting" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Swedish state television, Turkish media reported.
Swedish ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the foreign ministry in connection with insulting content of a show that ran on the Swedish state television, which was allegedly directed against Turkey and Erdogan, the Turkish Star newspaper said.
Herrstrom was told that the "impertinent and ugly expression and images" regarding Erdogan and Turkey shown on state television were "unacceptable," according to the newspaper.
The move, which further exacerbates already strained relations between Ankara and Stockholm, comes at a time when a Swedish delegation is visiting Turkey from October 5-6 for talks on accession to NATO. The delegation is also holding talks with their Turkish counterparts on the extradition of individuals designated as terrorists by Ankara.
