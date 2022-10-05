https://sputniknews.com/20221005/spacex-launches-dragon-spacecraft-to-iss-carrying-its-first-russian-cosmonaut-1101528081.html
SpaceX Launches Dragon Spacecraft to ISS Carrying Its First Russian Cosmonaut
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where SpaceX launches the Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission to the ISS.The crew includes NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japanese Koichi Wakata, as well as Roscosmos Anna Kikina, who is the first Russian cosmonaut to take seat in the Dragon capsule.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
SpaceX Launches Dragon Spacecraft to ISS Carrying Its First Russian Cosmonaut
This summer, NASA struck an agreement on integrated flights with Russian space agency Roscosmos. Under the deal, a Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket carried NASA astronaut Frank Rubio to the International Space Station back in September.
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where SpaceX launches the Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission to the ISS.
The crew includes NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japanese Koichi Wakata, as well as Roscosmos Anna Kikina, who is the first Russian cosmonaut to take seat in the Dragon capsule.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!