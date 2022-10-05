https://sputniknews.com/20221005/protests-spread-across-the-us-empire-us-wants-to-destroy-eu-liz-truss-administration-imploding-1101514715.html

Protests Spread Across the US Empire; US Wants to Destroy EU: Liz Truss Administration Imploding

The fallout from US-inspired sanctions against Russia is causing significant blowback as the US empire sees rising protests throughout its system of vassal... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

Protests Spread Across the US Empire; US Wants to Destroy EU: Liz Truss Administration Imploding The fallout from US-inspired sanctions against Russia is causing significant blowback as the US empire sees rising protests throughout its system of vassal territories.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the rise of protests in the West. The fallout from US-inspired sanctions against Russia is causing significant blowback as the US empire sees rising protests throughout its system of vassal territories.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Russia's federal council has ratified the treaties on admission for the former Eastern Ukrainian regions. Also, NATO has said that it is not obliged to assist Ukraine, and we discuss Russia's withdrawal from Lyman.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. A highly respected US intellectual was almost shut down as he told the truth about the Nord Stream attacks. Also, the neocon project in Ukraine is spinning out of control.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. North Korea has fired a missile over Japan. Also, Senate hawks push to get an aggressive bill through congress that would obliterate the one-China policy and China shows off its newest nuclear submarine.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A close relationship between Israeli intelligence and Hollywood has created a new marvel superhero, a Mossad agent. Also, Liz Truss admits that she is a "huge Zionist and supporter of Israel," and US sanctions against Syria are causing disease and poverty.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the new world order. Patrick Lawrence has an excellent article detailing the difference between a nation that uses force to project the illusion of power and one with the foundational properties needed to be strong.John Kiriakou, journalist, author and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss foreign policy. John Kiriakou traveled to Israel and England last month and was deeply concerned about Julian Assange and the Palestinian people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

