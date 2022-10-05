https://sputniknews.com/20221005/one-palestinian-killed-over-50-injured-by-israeli-forces-in-west-bank---red-crescent-1101550979.html
One Palestinian Killed, Over 50 Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank - Red Crescent
One Palestinian Killed, Over 50 Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank - Red Crescent
GAZA (Sputnik) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed one Palestinian and wounded over 50 others during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-05T21:03+0000
2022-10-05T21:03+0000
2022-10-05T21:03+0000
world
israel
palestine
palestinians
west bank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106016/15/1060161560_0:90:3323:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_00269afb05a132c7d2a359035e67f60b.jpg
"One Palestinian was killed and 52 injured in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Deir al-Hatab in the vicinity of Nablus," the medics said in a statement.Six of the victims received gunshot wounds, the rest inhaled tear gas, the medics added.Earlier in the day, local news agency WAFA reported that a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by a shot to the head during an Israeli attack on a house in the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of the West Bank city of Nablus. The owner of the house reportedly resisted the Israeli soldiers, who were demanding people inside the house surrender, which led to the opening of fire by the Israeli troops.According to Palestinian media reports, Salman Imran, a resident of Deir al-Hatab that barricaded himself in the house, eventually surrendered to the Israel Defense Forces.On Monday, two more Palestinians were killed and another one was injured by Israeli soldiers in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank.Israel started regular counterterrorism operations in the occupied West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/israel-palestinian-tensions-getting-worse-by-the-day---jordanian-foreign-minister-1100885290.html
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106016/15/1060161560_295:0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c88b7aa89e3a387ed7659d909ffcbbcc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, palestine, palestinians, west bank
israel, palestine, palestinians, west bank
One Palestinian Killed, Over 50 Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank - Red Crescent
GAZA (Sputnik) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed one Palestinian and wounded over 50 others during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Wednesday.
"One Palestinian was killed and 52 injured in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Deir al-Hatab in the vicinity of Nablus," the medics said in a statement.
Six of the victims received gunshot wounds, the rest inhaled tear gas, the medics added.
Earlier in the day, local news agency WAFA reported that a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by a shot to the head during an Israeli attack on a house in the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of the West Bank city of Nablus. The owner of the house reportedly resisted the Israeli soldiers, who were demanding people inside the house surrender, which led to the opening of fire by the Israeli troops.
According to Palestinian media reports, Salman Imran, a resident of Deir al-Hatab that barricaded himself in the house, eventually surrendered to the Israel Defense Forces.
On Monday, two more Palestinians were killed and another one was injured by Israeli soldiers in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank.
Israel started regular counterterrorism operations in the occupied West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.