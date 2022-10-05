https://sputniknews.com/20221005/nuclear-fears-trump-vs-cnn-jan-6-trials-crypto-schemes-reparations-1101511682.html

Nuclear Fears, Trump vs CNN, Jan 6 Trials, Crypto Schemes, Reparations

Nuclear Fears, Trump vs CNN, Jan 6 Trials, Crypto Schemes, Reparations

A former president sues CNN and an access journalism scapegoat attempts a comeback. US media is in shambles. 05.10.2022

Nuclear Fears, Trump vs CNN, Jan6 Trials, Crypto Schemes, Reparations A former president sues CNN and an access journalism scapegoat attempts a comeback. US media is in shambles.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte discuss the end of the ceasefire in Yemen and Washington’s selective “counterterrorism” approach. They also talk about the latest in Elon Musk’s Twitter saga, and the questions being raised about preparations for Hurricane Ian.Author and economist John Ross, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, discusses the timing of Poland’s World War II reparations demands, what’s going on in the UK economy and government, where the global economy is headed, and how we should understand the relationship between economic powerhouses China and India.Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, discusses the trial of the leader of the Oath Keepers militia and the conditions US prisoners, including those jailed for their actions on January 6, 2021, endure. He discusses the likelihood that the world will see the use of tactical nuclear weapons, and how that possibility is being discussed. The three also discuss the ramifications of former President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN.Robert Hockett, law and public policy professor at Cornell University in New York, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of the Century Foundation, talks about cryptocurrency schemes and the Securities and Exchange Commission crackdown, the UN pleading for countries to stop raising interest rates, and the cruel credit score regime we live under the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

