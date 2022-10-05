International
BREAKING: OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Oil Production by Two Million Barrels Per Day, Source Says
20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
New Regions That Became Part of Russia
New Regions That Became Part of Russia
On October 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a constitutional law making the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region parts of the Russian Federation
Results were overwhelmingly in support of the motion: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region backed joining Russia.
New Regions That Became Part of Russia

13:37 GMT 05.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov / Go to the mediabankPeople at a rally-concert in honor of the entry into Russia of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in Levoberezhny park in Rostov-on-Don
People at a rally-concert in honor of the entry into Russia of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in Levoberezhny park in Rostov-on-Don - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
On October 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a constitutional law making the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region parts of the Russian Federation, after both chambers of parliament ratified the treaties.
This was the final step after the four territories held referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27, showing high turnout despite constant threats from Ukraine and multiple shellings.
Results were overwhelmingly in support of the motion: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region backed joining Russia.
© SputnikNew regions that became part of Russia
New regions that became part of Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2022
New regions that became part of Russia
© Sputnik
