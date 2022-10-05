https://sputniknews.com/20221005/new-regions-that-became-part-of-russia-1101535187.html

New Regions That Became Part of Russia

On October 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a constitutional law making the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

This was the final step after the four territories held referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27, showing high turnout despite constant threats from Ukraine and multiple shellings.Results were overwhelmingly in support of the motion: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region backed joining Russia.

