New Regions That Became Part of Russia
New Regions That Became Part of Russia
On October 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a constitutional law making the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region parts of the Russian Federation, after both chambers of parliament ratified the treaties.
This was the final step after the four territories held referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27, showing high turnout despite constant threats from Ukraine and multiple shellings.Results were overwhelmingly in support of the motion: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region backed joining Russia.
On October 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a constitutional law making the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region parts of the Russian Federation, after both chambers of parliament ratified the treaties.
This was the final step after the four territories held referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27, showing high turnout despite constant threats from Ukraine and multiple shellings.
Results were overwhelmingly in support of the motion: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region backed joining Russia.