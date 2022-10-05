International
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221005/netanyahu-taken-to-hospital-after-feeling-unwell-during-synagogue-service---reports-1101551321.html
Netanyahu Taken to Hospital After Feeling Unwell During Synagogue Service - Reports
Netanyahu Taken to Hospital After Feeling Unwell During Synagogue Service - Reports
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party and former Israeli prime minister, was taken to hospital after suffering... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-05T21:23+0000
2022-10-05T21:23+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_0:27:2595:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd47ee3d1cb16ba9d8f1cb7056011e7.jpg
The opposition leader was taken to the Shaare Zedek medical center, the report said, adding that the former prime minister has been undergoing medical checks after feeling unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue Wednesday evening.Later in the day, Netanyahu tweeted that he was feeling good, thanking everyone for their love and support.Netanyahu headed the Israeli government for 12 consecutive years until 2021. He is considered one of the main contenders for the post of prime minister in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 1.According to Kan, his main rival in the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, wished the opposition leader a speedy and full recovery.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_58:0:2363:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_fa084b695d2781ee592e99f73fe637a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, benjamin netanyahu
israel, benjamin netanyahu

Netanyahu Taken to Hospital After Feeling Unwell During Synagogue Service - Reports

21:23 GMT 05.10.2022
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoFormer Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to right-wing opposition party members, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on June 14, 2021.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to right-wing opposition party members, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on June 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2022
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
International
India
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party and former Israeli prime minister, was taken to hospital after suffering chest pains, the Kan public broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
The opposition leader was taken to the Shaare Zedek medical center, the report said, adding that the former prime minister has been undergoing medical checks after feeling unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue Wednesday evening.
Later in the day, Netanyahu tweeted that he was feeling good, thanking everyone for their love and support.
Netanyahu headed the Israeli government for 12 consecutive years until 2021. He is considered one of the main contenders for the post of prime minister in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 1.
According to Kan, his main rival in the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, wished the opposition leader a speedy and full recovery.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала