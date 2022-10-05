https://sputniknews.com/20221005/how-the-corporate-media-escalates-risk-of-us-russia-conflict-1101512156.html
How The Corporate Media Escalates Risk of US-Russia Conflict
How The Corporate Media Escalates Risk of US-Russia Conflict
Oath Keepers Trial Obscures The Masterminds of Jan. 6th, Cuba Suffers Power Outages After Hurricane Ian, Human Rights In The UK and Israel
How The Corporate Media Escalates Risk of US-Russia Conflict
Oath Keepers Trial Obscures The Masterminds of Jan. 6th, Cuba Suffers Power Outages After Hurricane Ian, Human Rights In The UK and Israel
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the trial of Stewart Rhodes and other members of the Oath Keepers for their alleged plans for armed rebellions on January 6th, the rise of far-right militia groups like the Oath Keepers and why their threat expands beyond Donald Trump, and why the focus on the Oath Keepers as the perpetrators of violence on January 6th obscures the lack of action against the masterminds of the attack on the Capitol, including Donald Trump.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based author of 3 books on US-Cuba-Latin America relations, award-winning journalist published in English, Spanish & French on several continents, collaborates with teleSur, Cuban TV & Press TV Iran, is a Contributing Editor for The Canada Files, and a member of the International Manifesto Group to discuss the disinformation surrounding protests in Cuba following widespread power outages caused by damage from Hurricane Ian, how Cuba is able to prevent large amounts of casualties from hurricanes despite the blockade, how the US has historically seized on protests sparked by issues which have roots in the US blockade to attempt to overthrow the Cuban government, and how sanctions on Cuba complicate efforts to rebuild its infrastructure.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss a campaign to secure the human rights of Biafran activist Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and what that campaign reveals about the struggle to free Julian Assange, and how this same campaign reveals the character of the upcoming parliamentary election in Israel and the characterization of Palestinians by Israeli politicians.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss Jordan Peele’s film “Nope” and how its message about violent spectacle reflects a broader cultural rot in American entertainment media, the information warfare being waged around the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and the uniform dismissal of US involvement in the sabotage by the mainstream media, how the constant demonization of Russia in the mainstream media is escalating conflict between the US and Russia to dangerous heights, and how progressive sounding language is weaponized by corporate owned media and warmongering officials to beat the drums of war.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
