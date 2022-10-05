https://sputniknews.com/20221005/elon-musk-appears-to-be-finalizing-his-purchase-of-twitter-1101514280.html

Elon Musk Appears to Be Finalizing His Purchase of Twitter

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Biden running for President in 2024, and Elon Musk finalizing... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

Elon Musk Appears to be Finalizing His Purchase of Twitter On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Biden running for President in 2024, and Elon Musk finalizing his purchase of Twitter

Andrew Spannaus - Journalist, Writer at Transatlantico.info | Turkey's Aggression towards Greece, The Media's Narrative on Giorgia Meloni, and Italian PoliticsAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Bernie Sanders 2015 Stance on Immigration, Ron DeSantis, and America's Asylum PoliciesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrew Spannaus about Twitter censorship, Italy's energy policies, and the conflict between Turkey - Greece. Andrew explained the political ideology of Prime Minister elect Giorgia Meloni and how the Western media demonize her policies. Andrew discussed the Twitter censorship of Giorgia Meloni and the future of politics in Italy.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrew Arthur about Democrats' calling for Ron DeSantis's arrest, the American labor market, and Andrew's past work with Ron DeSantis. Andrew detailed immigration law and how Ron DeSantis was within the law, after flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Andrew spoke about the problems in Florida post-Hurricane Ian and Nancy Pelosi's comments on crop picking.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

