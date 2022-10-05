https://sputniknews.com/20221005/bot-boss-musk-1101516068.html

Bot Boss Musk

In April, Tesla boss and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter in April, saying that he wanted to make the company private and lessen... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, Musk tweeted an online poll with possible peace deals in Ukraine and was swamped with criticism from hundreds of Twitter users, including Ukrainian politicians. Musk claimed that the criticism was part of the “biggest bot attack” in the social media site’s history.Musk had been set to go to trial against Twitter after he attempted to pull out of his proposed $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk claimed he was backing out because the site intentionally ignores how many bots are on the platform. Shortly after his Ukraine poll went sideways, Musk announced that he is once again willing to buy Twitter at the original price of $54.20 a share.

