International
BREAKING: OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Oil Production by Two Million Barrels Per Day, Source Says
https://sputniknews.com/20221005/blast-hits-afghan-interior-ministrys-mosque-in-kabul---photos-1101537207.html
Blast Hits Afghan Interior Ministry's Mosque in Kabul - Photos
Blast Hits Afghan Interior Ministry's Mosque in Kabul - Photos
KABUL (Sputnik) - A blast hit a mosque of the Afghan interior ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, ministry's spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Sputnik. 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-05T13:17+0000
2022-10-05T13:17+0000
afghanistan
blast
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101537030_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_772488bf036d9827827d331079be1e7b.jpg
There is no information about victims or those injured yet, the spokesman added.The explosion occurred during prayers. Another source told Sputnik that some people were killed and injured by the explosion, but it is yet to be established whether there were any high-ranking officials of the interior ministry among them.Several photos purportedly taken at the site of the blast are circulating online.The ambulances arrived at the scene and the authorities have launched an investigation.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101537030_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd2d0af8c18bef243b28e48da9ec9c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, blast, explosion
afghanistan, blast, explosion

Blast Hits Afghan Interior Ministry's Mosque in Kabul - Photos

13:17 GMT 05.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / WAKIL KOHSARA smoke plume billows after a fire broke out at a business centre mall in Kabul on October 5, 2022.
A smoke plume billows after a fire broke out at a business centre mall in Kabul on October 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / WAKIL KOHSAR
Subscribe
International
India
KABUL (Sputnik) - A blast hit a mosque of the Afghan interior ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, ministry's spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Sputnik.
There is no information about victims or those injured yet, the spokesman added.
The explosion occurred during prayers. Another source told Sputnik that some people were killed and injured by the explosion, but it is yet to be established whether there were any high-ranking officials of the interior ministry among them.
Several photos purportedly taken at the site of the blast are circulating online.
The ambulances arrived at the scene and the authorities have launched an investigation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала