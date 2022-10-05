https://sputniknews.com/20221005/blast-hits-afghan-interior-ministrys-mosque-in-kabul---photos-1101537207.html
Blast Hits Afghan Interior Ministry's Mosque in Kabul - Photos
KABUL (Sputnik) - A blast hit a mosque of the Afghan interior ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, ministry's spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Sputnik. 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
There is no information about victims or those injured yet, the spokesman added.The explosion occurred during prayers. Another source told Sputnik that some people were killed and injured by the explosion, but it is yet to be established whether there were any high-ranking officials of the interior ministry among them.Several photos purportedly taken at the site of the blast are circulating online.The ambulances arrived at the scene and the authorities have launched an investigation.
KABUL (Sputnik) - A blast hit a mosque of the Afghan interior ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, ministry's spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Sputnik.
There is no information about victims or those injured yet, the spokesman added.
The explosion occurred during prayers. Another source told Sputnik that some people were killed and injured by the explosion, but it is yet to be established whether there were any high-ranking officials of the interior ministry among them.
Several photos purportedly taken at the site of the blast are circulating online.
The ambulances arrived at the scene and the authorities have launched an investigation.