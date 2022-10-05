https://sputniknews.com/20221005/as-india-celebrates-dussehra-politicians-from-every-camp-extend-their-greetings-1101518659.html
As India Celebrates Dussehra, Politicians From Every Camp Extend Their Greetings
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian cabinet ministers on Wednesday greeted the country on the occasion of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, which is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana.In a tweet in Hindi, Murmu said: “Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. This festival, Dussehra, signifies the victory of morality over immorality, truth over untruth and good over evil. I wish that this festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity to the lives of everyone.”Apart from PM Modi and President Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, other federal ministers as well as politicians extended their greetings to the people of the country and wished for their prosperity.Extending his wishes, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said: "May this festival of victory of good over evil, righteousness over unrighteousness and truth over untruth infuse new energy and inspiration into everyone's life."Greeting the countrymen on the auspicious occasion, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal said: "Soon people of the country will eradicate the demons like poverty, unemployment, inflation and illiteracy and make India number one in the world."The festival of Dussehra also marks the beginning of Diwali fervor. As per the mythological books, Diwali is celebrated 20 days after Dussehra to mark the return of Lord Rama to his birthplace Ayodhya after killing Ravana.Before Diwali, people clean their homes and decorate them with colorful lights and flowers. A lot of people also use ‘Diya’ (small cup-shaped oil lamp made of baked clay) to decorate the houses.
Indians celebrate Dussehra, a festival, to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana. The festival marks the end of nine days of celebrations, during which people worship the Goddess Durga and perform folk dances like the Garba and others.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian cabinet ministers on Wednesday greeted the country on the occasion of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, which is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana.
In a tweet in Hindi, Murmu said: “Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. This festival, Dussehra, signifies the victory of morality over immorality, truth over untruth and good over evil. I wish that this festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity to the lives of everyone.”
Meanwhile, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi: “Greetings to the people of the nation on Vijayadashami, which signifies the victory of good over evil. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings courage, restraint and positive energy in everyone's life.”
Apart from PM Modi and President Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, other federal ministers as well as politicians extended their greetings to the people of the country and wished for their prosperity.
Extending his wishes, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said
: "May this festival of victory of good over evil, righteousness over unrighteousness and truth over untruth infuse new energy and inspiration into everyone's life."
Referring to the demons, Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi: "May Lanka of hate burn, violence-signifying Meghnad get eradicated, ego-demonstrating Ravana end and truth and justice prevail."
Greeting the countrymen on the auspicious occasion, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal said
: "Soon people of the country will eradicate the demons like poverty, unemployment, inflation and illiteracy and make India number one in the world."
The festival of Dussehra also marks the beginning of Diwali fervor. As per the mythological books, Diwali is celebrated 20 days after Dussehra to mark the return of Lord Rama to his birthplace Ayodhya after killing Ravana.
Before Diwali, people clean their homes and decorate them with colorful lights and flowers. A lot of people also use ‘Diya’ (small cup-shaped oil lamp made of baked clay) to decorate the houses.