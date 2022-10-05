https://sputniknews.com/20221005/around-90-of-american-adults-say-us-in-mental-health-crisis---poll-1101549297.html

Around 90% of American Adults Say US in Mental Health Crisis - Poll

Around 90% of American Adults Say US in Mental Health Crisis - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Roughly nine in ten Americans believe the United States is in the midst of a mental health crisis, a CNN/Kaiser Family Foundation survey... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-05T18:56+0000

2022-10-05T18:56+0000

2022-10-05T18:56+0000

americas

mental health

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090000530_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac9ad51fbd139bac20eb36b7d89f87b.jpg

"Nine out of 10 adults said ​they believed that there’s a mental health crisis in the US today," CNN said in a report summarizing the survey results. "More than half identified mental health issues among children and teenagers as a crisis, as well as severe mental illness in adults."Americans put the opioid epidemic near the top of the list of mental health concerns, the report said, while more than a third see personal finances and political issues are major sources of stress.Another 25 percent of adults pointed to work and personal relationships as major causes of stress, according to the results.About 50 percent of adults said they have had a severe mental health crisis in their family, the poll found.About 25% of those polled described their own mental health as "fair" or "poor," including extra-large shares of adults under the age of 30, adults who identify as LGBT, and those with an annual income of less than $40,000.According to the survey, about 25 percent of adults received mental health treatment within the past 12 months.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mental health