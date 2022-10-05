https://sputniknews.com/20221005/alec-baldwin-reaches-settlement-with-widower-of-halyna-hutchins-1101551434.html
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Widower of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Widower of Halyna Hutchins
On October 21, 2021, during the filming of the movie “Rust,” actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which discharged a live round and injured director Joel Souza... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
American actor Alec Baldwin, 64, has reached a legal settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, who tragically died while filming the western film “Rust” almost a year ago. Baldwin and the widower of the director of photography who was killed on set, Matthew Hutchins, reached a settlement on Wednesday.Hutchins had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of “Rust” in February, alleging that 15 safety violations occurred on set, including that the armorer, 24-year-old Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, was absent from set before the tragic accident took place. The suit also pointed to two other misfires occurring before Hutchins was killed, including Baldwin’s stunt double firing a blank on accident and a prop master shooting herself in the foot.“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins said in a statement.The settlement is undisclosed and can still be subject to court approval, according to Hutchins’ widower. As part of the settlement, he will also be an executive producer of the film.Baldwin expressed his gratitude on Instagram for the resolution of a “painful situation.”“We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”Souza, the director of the film who was also injured during the shooting, said that moving forward he would devote his work on the film to “Halyna’s legacy.”Hutchins’ original lawsuit had also alleged that the production team and companies had “cut corners” and intentionally hired an unqualified armorer, referring to Gutierrez-Reed, and also asked the 24-year-old to work a second job on the set as an assistant props master.Four other lawsuits brought by “Rust” crew members are still pending, and the state of New Mexico has also granted funds to pay for possible criminal prosecutions. Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe District Attorney, warned that the settlement does not impact the shooting’s ongoing criminal investigation.“While civil suits are settled privately and often involve financial awards, criminal cases deal only in facts,” said Brewer in a statement. “If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law, then charges will be brought. No one is above the law.”
On October 21, 2021, during the filming of the movie “Rust,” actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which discharged a live round and injured director Joel Souza and killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins, 42, was rushed to a hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced dead.
