You're Not Allowed to Point Out Facts on Who Attacked the Nord Stream Pipeline
You're Not Allowed to Point Out Facts on Who Attacked the Nord Stream Pipeline
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk unveiling a peace plan for Ukraine, and Nvidia announcing it will leave Russia.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin's Speech, America Losing its Hegemonic Goals, and East UkraineTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Real Left is Against Mass Immigration, Leftists have Gone Full Fascist, and Food Shortages are HereIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russia-NATO conflict, Western colonialism, and the potential for World War III. Mark explained how Russia's military representation will change in a few months and the status of European politics. Mark spoke about the criticism of Putin's relationship with Europe and Germany's hostility towards Russia.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the confusion on the left, the need for peace, and how subversive the Democrat party has become. Tyler talked about Tucker Carlson and Tucker's platform being one of the few pundits calling for peace. Tyler discussed the average voter and voters blindsided by a potential for a nuclear war.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin's Speech, America Losing its Hegemonic Goals, and East Ukraine
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Real Left is Against Mass Immigration, Leftists have Gone Full Fascist, and Food Shortages are Here
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russia-NATO conflict, Western colonialism, and the potential for World War III. Mark explained how Russia's military representation will change in a few months and the status of European politics. Mark spoke about the criticism of Putin's relationship with Europe and Germany's hostility towards Russia.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the confusion on the left, the need for peace, and how subversive the Democrat party has become. Tyler talked about Tucker Carlson and Tucker's platform being one of the few pundits calling for peace. Tyler discussed the average voter and voters blindsided by a potential for a nuclear war.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik