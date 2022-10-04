https://sputniknews.com/20221004/updates-russias-federation-council-to-ratify-dpr-lpr-kherson--zaporozhye-accession-treaties-1101485043.html
UPDATES: Russia's Federation Council to Ratify DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye Accession Treaties
UPDATES: Russia's Federation Council to Ratify DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye Accession Treaties
On Monday, the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, unanimously ratified the treaties and adopted federal constitutional laws on the entry of... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
Russia's Federation Council, the higher chamber of the parliament, is expected to consider the issue of ratifying treaties on the accession of the four regions to Russia on Tuesday, as well as constitutional laws on the joining and the formation of new subjects.As the Russian special military operation in Ukraine continues with its task, the West continues to supply arms to Kiev, fueling the ongoing conflict. Last week, the US announced a further $1.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount provided since 2021 to $16.9 billion. On Monday, US media claimed that a $625 million package was also being prepared.On February 24, Russia started its special military operation to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine as the Donbass republics appealed to Moscow to defend them from Ukraine's escalating onslaught.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
UPDATES: Russia's Federation Council to Ratify DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye Accession Treaties
On Monday, the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, unanimously ratified the treaties and adopted federal constitutional laws on the entry of the DPR, LPR, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region into Russia and the formation of new subjects, following the referendums held in late September.
Russia's Federation Council, the higher chamber of the parliament, is expected to consider the issue of ratifying treaties on the accession of the four regions to Russia on Tuesday, as well as constitutional laws on the joining and the formation of new subjects.
As the Russian special military operation in Ukraine continues with its task, the West continues to supply arms to Kiev, fueling the ongoing conflict. Last week, the US announced a further $1.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount provided since 2021 to $16.9 billion. On Monday, US media claimed that a $625 million package was also being prepared.
On February 24, Russia started its special military operation to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine as the Donbass republics appealed to Moscow to defend them from Ukraine's escalating onslaught.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!