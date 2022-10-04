International
Sputnik International, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/updates-russias-federation-council-to-ratify-dpr-lpr-kherson--zaporozhye-accession-treaties-1101485043.html
UPDATES: Russia's Federation Council to Ratify DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye Accession Treaties
UPDATES: Russia's Federation Council to Ratify DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye Accession Treaties
On Monday, the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, unanimously ratified the treaties and adopted federal constitutional laws on the entry of... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ukraine crisis
russia
dpr
lpr
kherson
zaporozhe
Russia's Federation Council, the higher chamber of the parliament, is expected to consider the issue of ratifying treaties on the accession of the four regions to Russia on Tuesday, as well as constitutional laws on the joining and the formation of new subjects.As the Russian special military operation in Ukraine continues with its task, the West continues to supply arms to Kiev, fueling the ongoing conflict. Last week, the US announced a further $1.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount provided since 2021 to $16.9 billion. On Monday, US media claimed that a $625 million package was also being prepared.On February 24, Russia started its special military operation to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine as the Donbass republics appealed to Moscow to defend them from Ukraine's escalating onslaught.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine, ukraine crisis, russia, dpr, lpr, kherson, zaporozhe
ukraine, ukraine crisis, russia, dpr, lpr, kherson, zaporozhe

UPDATES: Russia's Federation Council to Ratify DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye Accession Treaties

05:09 GMT 04.10.2022
Soldiers load a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS ) from a US Special Operations MC-130J aircraft during military exercises at Spilve Airport in Riga, Latvia, on Sept. 26, 2022.
Soldiers load a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS ) from a US Special Operations MC-130J aircraft during military exercises at Spilve Airport in Riga, Latvia, on Sept. 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / Roman Koksarov
International
India
On Monday, the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, unanimously ratified the treaties and adopted federal constitutional laws on the entry of the DPR, LPR, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region into Russia and the formation of new subjects, following the referendums held in late September.
Russia's Federation Council, the higher chamber of the parliament, is expected to consider the issue of ratifying treaties on the accession of the four regions to Russia on Tuesday, as well as constitutional laws on the joining and the formation of new subjects.
As the Russian special military operation in Ukraine continues with its task, the West continues to supply arms to Kiev, fueling the ongoing conflict. Last week, the US announced a further $1.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount provided since 2021 to $16.9 billion. On Monday, US media claimed that a $625 million package was also being prepared.
On February 24, Russia started its special military operation to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine as the Donbass republics appealed to Moscow to defend them from Ukraine's escalating onslaught.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
