Top Prison Officer Killed in Kashmir, Main Suspect Held After Night-Long Manhunt

Indian-administered Kashmir has witnessed an insurgency which has lasted since 1989, with the government blaming Islamabad for backing the insurgents who have... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

Police on Tuesday arrested the main suspect in the murder case of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia, who was found dead at his residence in Jammu city late Monday night.The news comes at a time when federal Home Minister Amit Shah is undertaking an official visit to Jammu and Kashmir, sending a wave of caution within the security grid of the region.Hours after the murder, an unverified statement began circulating on social media purportedly released by a militant group called the People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), which claimed responsibility for the killing.The initial probe revealed that Ahmed, who was employed at the house for nearly six months, was “quite aggressive in his behavior” and allegedly suffered depression, as some documentary evidence “reflecting his mental state” was seized by police.Director General of police (Jammu and Kashmir) Dilbag Singh told reporters in Jammu that the police are "ruling out the militant angle for now."

