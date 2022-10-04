International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/spacex-says-grateful-to-nasa-russia-for-opportunity-to-fly-astronauts-to-iss-1101484046.html
SpaceX Says Grateful to NASA, Russia for Opportunity to Fly Astronauts to ISS
SpaceX Says Grateful to NASA, Russia for Opportunity to Fly Astronauts to ISS
TITUSVILLE (Sputnik) - Benji Reed, senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs at SpaceX said in a press briefing on Monday that they are thankful to NASA... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T01:46+0000
2022-10-04T01:46+0000
science & tech
space x
international space station (iss)
nasa
european space agency (esa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
"As always we're grateful for the opportunity for NASA and ESA and our partners in Russia to fly astronauts to the International Space Station," Reed said.The Crew-5 flight scheduled for Wednesday will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, who will serve as mission commander and pilot, respectively, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists.In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of cosmonauts and astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21 carrying another crew including Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. The only female cosmonaut at Roscosmos, Kikina, will fly to the ISS on the US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday.The agreement provides for two more flights of Russian and US spacecraft with international crews in 2023 and 2024.
https://sputniknews.com/20221002/secure-containment-against-superbug-challenges-nasa-faces-over-mission-to-return-martian-samples-1101441500.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space x, international space station (iss), nasa, european space agency (esa)
space x, international space station (iss), nasa, european space agency (esa)

SpaceX Says Grateful to NASA, Russia for Opportunity to Fly Astronauts to ISS

01:46 GMT 04.10.2022
© AP Photo In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
 In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
TITUSVILLE (Sputnik) - Benji Reed, senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs at SpaceX said in a press briefing on Monday that they are thankful to NASA, Russia and ESA for a chance to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.
"As always we're grateful for the opportunity for NASA and ESA and our partners in Russia to fly astronauts to the International Space Station," Reed said.
The Crew-5 flight scheduled for Wednesday will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, who will serve as mission commander and pilot, respectively, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists.
Вид с навигационной камеры на марсоход Perseverance Mars Rover - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2022
Science & Tech
Secure Containment Against 'Superbug': Challenges NASA Faces Over Mission to Return Martian Samples
2 October, 15:21 GMT
In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of cosmonauts and astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21 carrying another crew including Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. The only female cosmonaut at Roscosmos, Kikina, will fly to the ISS on the US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday.
The agreement provides for two more flights of Russian and US spacecraft with international crews in 2023 and 2024.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала