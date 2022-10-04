https://sputniknews.com/20221004/russian-researchers-offer-new-method-to-improve-raman-spectroscopy-accuracy-1101500660.html

Russian Researchers Offer New Method to Improve Raman Spectroscopy Accuracy

Russian Researchers Offer New Method to Improve Raman Spectroscopy Accuracy

Samara University researchers claimed that their findings would improve the analysis process and the design of Raman Spectroscopy units, which are widely used in medicine, pharmacology, and other fields. The results of their study were published in the Optics & Laser Technology journal.Raman Spectroscopy is a non-destructive technique for qualitative and quantitative analysis of the chemical composition of a substance. It is used for the early diagnosis of kidney and heart failure as well as cancer. It also has a wide range of applications in pharmacology, scientific research, security systems in crowded places, and other spheres.The accuracy of this analysis when working with biological objects and in several other cases is greatly reduced because of the noise that forms the so-called "parasitic bands" on the spectrogram, the scientists noted. They said that the source of these uninformative signals originates from elements of the spectroscopic unit itself.A team of specialists from the S.P. Korolev Samara National Research University conducted what they said was the world's first comprehensive study of all types of noise occurring in Raman spectroscopy. They explained that the results of their study would significantly improve the accuracy of the analysis.According to the authors, the main result of their study is a systematic refinement of spectroscopic data, adapted for practical use. They explained that their findings would be applied in optical instrumentation and in laboratory spectral studies, including the development of new methods for cancer diagnostics.At present, the scientific team is developing its own fiber-optic probes for Raman spectroscopy based on the results obtained. The study is carried out within the framework of the Russian Science Foundation’s project No. 20-72-00173.

