Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Warsaw 'Offering' Russian Ambassador to Oppose Operation
08:43 GMT 04.10.2022
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters.
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian foreign ministry strongly condemns the demand of the Polish foreign ministry to Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergei Andreev to condemn the referendums and Moscow's special operation, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
Andreev said on Monday that while he was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry in connection with the holding of referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, he was offered to condemn them, as well as to oppose the special operation in Ukraine.

"This dastardly attack on the Russian ambassador is a flagrant violation of the universally recognized rules of diplomatic communication and demonstrates the Polish foreign ministry's disregard for all conceivable norms of professional ethics. We strongly condemn this impudent provocation," Zakharova said in a statement.

The case of ambassador Andreev is not an isolated one, as Western countries are increasingly trying to "poach" Russian diplomats with promises of "personal benefits," the diplomat added, noting that all these attempts are doomed to fail.

"We advise official representatives of other countries to take into account such methods of work that are unacceptable in the diplomatic professional community," she said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces. President Putin stressed that the goal is to stop an eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass, and achieve demilitarization and denazification in Ukraine.
