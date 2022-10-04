https://sputniknews.com/20221004/russia-and-mali-presidents-discuss-donation-of-fertilizer-blocked-in-eu-to-states-in-need-1101497976.html

Russia and Mali Presidents Discuss Donation of Fertilizer Blocked in EU to States in Need

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian Transitional President Assimi Goita have noted the importance of Moscow's initiative on donating...

The two leaders held a phone conversation, during which they discussed topical issues of further development of bilateral relations, including in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin said in a statement. The two reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation in the field of security in order to eradicate terrorist groups.Putin also invited Goita to partake the second Russia-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg next summer.Back in July, Moscow and Kiev struck an unbrokered deal allowing passage for ships with food and fertilizers via the Black Sea. However, Moscow noted that most of the cargo does not reach the poorest countries.

