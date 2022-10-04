https://sputniknews.com/20221004/pyongyangs-latest-missile-test-show-of-threat-against-us-push-for-regional-clout-professor-says-1101495291.html
Pyongyang's Latest Missile Test 'Show of Threat' Against US Push for Regional Clout, Professor Says
Pyongyang’s Latest Missile Test ‘Show of Threat’ Against US Push for Regional Clout, Professor Says
Pyongyang’s fifth such test in the last two weeks, the Tuesday launch prompted Japanese officials to issue a warning to residents of the northern island of... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
Seoul and Tokyo detected a new ballistic missile launch by North Korea on Tuesday morning, a weapon that they said flew toward the Sea of Japan and was in the air for about 22 minutes before falling into the Pacific Ocean.Kim Dong-yup, assistant professor at the Seoul-based University of North Korean Studies, has told Sputnik that he believes Pyongyang had launched a modernized version of the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, a test that he said was aimed at further expanding the weapon’s characteristics.He added that the Tuesday test was “a continuation of a whole series of short-range ballistic missile launches by North Korea in response to the arrival of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South Korean port of Busan last month as part of Seoul-Washington military drills.Kim also suggested that “next in line for Pyongyang, apparently, will be” the launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine, testing the weapon’s “real range.”The remarks came after the DPRK test-fired six missiles in four previous launches over the last week, when they splashed down harmlessly in international waters.Since the beginning of the year, North Korea has launched more than 20 missiles, compared to eight launched in 2021.The international community has long balked at Pyongyang's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, with the DPRK insisting that it needs those arms in order to guarantee its safety in lieu of a permanent peace treaty and the withdrawal of more than 28,000 troops stationed in South Korea. The DPRK is still technically at war with Seoul since the Korean War only ended in a ceasefire in 1953 and not a permanent peace treaty. Negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, which took place between the US and the DPRK in 2018 and 2019, fell apart after Washington refused to reciprocate Pyongyang’s moves by lowering some of its economic sanctions against the Communist nation.
