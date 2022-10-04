Protesters Hold Pro-Russian Rally in Burkina Faso After Military Takeover - Photo, Video

International
Mass protests hit Burkina Faso following last week’s coup. People took to the streets of Ouagadougou with Russian flags amid the visit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation. People can be seen holding signs saying "Long live Russia, no to ECOWAS, down with France!"The African nation has witnessed two power grabs this year. On Friday, Capt. Ibrahim Traore announced that the ruling Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR) has the support of the military. He replaced the leader of an interim government Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, who is believed to have fled the country.Dambia, in turn, came to power in January after president Kabore was deposed and detained by the military. The president stepped down amid a deteriorating security crisis for the past seven years, Ouagadougou has struggled against a jihadist insurgency. The constant attacks claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced one million to flee.Authorities cooperated with French forces in the region, however, they were not able to quash the radicals.
15:54 GMT 04.10.2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Previously, reports suggested that the ousted head of state Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba found shelter at a French military base, but Paris vehemently denied any involvement in events.
Mass protests hit Burkina Faso following last week’s coup. People took to the streets of Ouagadougou with Russian flags amid the visit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation. People can be seen holding signs saying "Long live Russia, no to ECOWAS, down with France!"
The African nation has witnessed two power grabs this year. On Friday, Capt. Ibrahim Traore announced that the ruling Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR) has the support of the military. He replaced the leader of an interim government Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, who is believed to have fled the country.
Dambia, in turn, came to power in January after president Kabore was deposed and detained by the military. The president stepped down amid a deteriorating security crisis for the past seven years, Ouagadougou has struggled against a jihadist insurgency. The constant attacks claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced one million to flee.
Authorities cooperated with French forces in the region, however, they were not able to quash the radicals.
