International
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/pm-trudeau-canada-announces-300mln-hurricane-fiona-fund-to-repair-damaged-infrastructure-1101508529.html
PM Trudeau: Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to Repair Damaged Infrastructure
PM Trudeau: Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to Repair Damaged Infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government established a new C$300 million (US$221.2 million) hurricane Fiona recovery fund to support projects to repair... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T15:58+0000
2022-10-04T15:58+0000
canada
hurricane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:172:1648:1099_1920x0_80_0_0_de62b9ed378b8b0eeb6f8e6c53c5793e.jpg
Trudeau said the new fund will support anybody in a need to rebuild infrastructure and will help anyone who is not covered by other programs in Canada.Hurricane Fiona hit the east coast of Canada on September 24, causing blackouts and property damage. According to the information of a power outage monitoring portal, over half-a-million Canadians were left without electricity. According to media reports, at least three people have been reported dead as a result of the hurricane.In September, hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico, causing an island-wide power outage. It was accompanied by a record amount of precipitation.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:18:1648:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_e10ed9afa1119a9578eab83ca42dba08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, hurricane
canada, hurricane

PM Trudeau: Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to Repair Damaged Infrastructure

15:58 GMT 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / NOAAThis satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / NOAA
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government established a new C$300 million (US$221.2 million) hurricane Fiona recovery fund to support projects to repair and rebuild storm-affected critical infrastructure and communities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Today, the federal government is announcing the new $300 million hurricane Fiona recovery fund," Trudeau said during a press briefing. "This funding will support projects to repair and rebuild storm-damaged critical infrastructure such as wharves, support the cleanup of fishing gear so that boats and marine life can once again safely navigate these waters, of course, help local businesses and communities rebuild and recover."

Trudeau said the new fund will support anybody in a need to rebuild infrastructure and will help anyone who is not covered by other programs in Canada.
Hurricane Fiona hit the east coast of Canada on September 24, causing blackouts and property damage. According to the information of a power outage monitoring portal, over half-a-million Canadians were left without electricity. According to media reports, at least three people have been reported dead as a result of the hurricane.
In September, hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico, causing an island-wide power outage. It was accompanied by a record amount of precipitation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала