https://sputniknews.com/20221004/pm-trudeau-canada-announces-300mln-hurricane-fiona-fund-to-repair-damaged-infrastructure-1101508529.html

PM Trudeau: Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to Repair Damaged Infrastructure

PM Trudeau: Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to Repair Damaged Infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government established a new C$300 million (US$221.2 million) hurricane Fiona recovery fund to support projects to repair... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-04T15:58+0000

2022-10-04T15:58+0000

2022-10-04T15:58+0000

canada

hurricane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:172:1648:1099_1920x0_80_0_0_de62b9ed378b8b0eeb6f8e6c53c5793e.jpg

Trudeau said the new fund will support anybody in a need to rebuild infrastructure and will help anyone who is not covered by other programs in Canada.Hurricane Fiona hit the east coast of Canada on September 24, causing blackouts and property damage. According to the information of a power outage monitoring portal, over half-a-million Canadians were left without electricity. According to media reports, at least three people have been reported dead as a result of the hurricane.In September, hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico, causing an island-wide power outage. It was accompanied by a record amount of precipitation.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada, hurricane