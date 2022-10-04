https://sputniknews.com/20221004/pakistans-energy-crisis-worsens-as-govt-fails-to-finds-bidder-to-supply-natural-gas-before-2028-1101487988.html

Pakistan's Energy Crisis Worsens as Gov't Fails to Finds Bidder to Supply Natural Gas Before 2028

Pakistan's Energy Crisis Worsens as Gov't Fails to Finds Bidder to Supply Natural Gas Before 2028

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the European countries are purchasing most of the gas supplies available on the market, leaving Pakistan... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-04T08:46+0000

2022-10-04T08:46+0000

2022-10-04T08:46+0000

world

pakistan

shehbaz sharif

ukraine

energy

lng

european union (eu)

western sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/04/1101489761_0:65:3161:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_acd936ef7e04b390b47d2bc6ae13fd37.jpg

Islamabad has failed to find even a single bidder in response to a tender floated by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) for supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) between 2023 and 2028, as per an official document.A tender for procuring 10 cargoes of LNG floated by the Pakistani government in July had also failed to attract even a single bidder.The latest development comes against the backdrop of an ongoing energy and economic crisis in the South Asian country, which is grappling with power shortages owing to a shortfall in energy supplies spurred by high prices and a surge in demand in the European countries.Pakistan has also been facing the problem of depleting forex reserves and is awaiting the disbursement of $1.17 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after reaching a staff level agreement (SLA) in July. Billions of dollars in aid are also awaited from other countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the authorities have said.S&P Global said last month that power shortages have been exacerbated by unprecedented flooding, as major grid stations have been endangered due to the climate disaster and connectivity options have been disrupted.Before the floods struck in June-July, Pakistan was already reeling under high energy import bills, which had surged 91 percent to $4.98 billion on a year-on-year basis as of the end of the financial year in June, as per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.The global surge in energy prices has largely been blamed on Western sanctions against Russia in the wake of the eruption of Ukraine crisis, with many European countries looking for alternatives to Russian energy.As the EU seeks to draw down its reliance on Russia, which has been EU’s primary supplier of gas, many EU countries have ramped up their imports from other countries such as Qatar, another major producer of natural gas.In many cases, the richer EU nations have been offering better rates for sourcing energy than the developing countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/pakistan-finance-minister-resigns-as-sharif-govt-faces-imran-khans-scorn-over-inflation-1101219319.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

pakistan, shehbaz sharif, ukraine, energy, lng, european union (eu), western sanctions