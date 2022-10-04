International
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
OPEC Mulls Cuts, Brazil Elections, SCOTUS and Pork, Tepid on Taiwan
OPEC Mulls Cuts, Brazil Elections, SCOTUS and Pork, Tepid on Taiwan
Polls show declining support among Latinos for Democrats, because you can’t shed your working class base without losing non-white voters. 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss movements on the battlefield in Ukraine, prospects for peace there and who might broker it, reports that OPEC could cut oil production, and the end of the ceasefire in Yemen.Aline Piva, a researcher and journalist based in Sao Paulo, breaks down the results of the first round of voting in Brazil’s presidential elections this weekend, why the result wasn’t what everyone expected, and what might happen in the runoff.Author and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, the January 6 hearings, how we should understand public polling on war, the political fallout of the Nord Stream pipeline attack, the ongoing protests in Iran, revelations about UK government interference in Italian politics, and Donald Trump’s latest social media scandal.Farmer and civil rights activist John Boyd, president of the nonprofit National Black Farmers Association, discusses the animal welfare case before the Supreme Court, the lengths big agricultural producers will go to to protect their grip on the industry, and the current administration’s broken promises to farmers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Political Misfits
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
