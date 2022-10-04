https://sputniknews.com/20221004/north-korean-missile-flew-4600-km-with-maximum-altitude-of-1000-km---japanese-cabinet-1101484170.html
North Korean Missile Flew 4,600 Km With Maximum Altitude of 1,000 Km - Japanese Cabinet
North Korean Missile Flew 4,600 Km With Maximum Altitude of 1,000 Km - Japanese Cabinet
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The missile fired by North Korea covered a distance of about 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles) with a maximum flight altitude of 1,000... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T02:08+0000
2022-10-04T02:08+0000
2022-10-04T02:10+0000
world
north korea
north korea missile launch
japan
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097993051_0:672:2047:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_5cf8f134979f623cd23ebc2b2402c75a.jpg
"North Korea launched one ballistic missile that flew over the territory of our country in the Aomori Prefecture area and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone. It is believed to have flown a distance of about 4,600 kilometers, reaching a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers," Matsuno said at a press conference.The maximum speed of a ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday reached Mach 17, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned of a strong response to North Korea's ballistic missile launch, Yonhap news agency reported.Earlier reports said North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097993051_0:168:2047:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_f74f9a2f1cb2c12759960c582cf21b6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, north korea missile launch, japan, south korea
north korea, north korea missile launch, japan, south korea
North Korean Missile Flew 4,600 Km With Maximum Altitude of 1,000 Km - Japanese Cabinet
02:08 GMT 04.10.2022 (Updated: 02:10 GMT 04.10.2022)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The missile fired by North Korea covered a distance of about 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles) with a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
"North Korea launched one ballistic missile that flew over the territory of our country in the Aomori Prefecture area and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone. It is believed to have flown a distance of about 4,600 kilometers, reaching a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers," Matsuno said at a press conference.
The maximum speed of a ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday reached Mach 17, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned of a strong response to North Korea's ballistic missile launch, Yonhap news agency reported.
Earlier reports said North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.