International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/north-korean-missile-flew-4600-km-with-maximum-altitude-of-1000-km---japanese-cabinet-1101484170.html
North Korean Missile Flew 4,600 Km With Maximum Altitude of 1,000 Km - Japanese Cabinet
North Korean Missile Flew 4,600 Km With Maximum Altitude of 1,000 Km - Japanese Cabinet
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The missile fired by North Korea covered a distance of about 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles) with a maximum flight altitude of 1,000... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T02:08+0000
2022-10-04T02:10+0000
world
north korea
north korea missile launch
japan
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097993051_0:672:2047:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_5cf8f134979f623cd23ebc2b2402c75a.jpg
"North Korea launched one ballistic missile that flew over the territory of our country in the Aomori Prefecture area and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone. It is believed to have flown a distance of about 4,600 kilometers, reaching a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers," Matsuno said at a press conference.The maximum speed of a ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday reached Mach 17, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned of a strong response to North Korea's ballistic missile launch, Yonhap news agency reported.Earlier reports said North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097993051_0:168:2047:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_f74f9a2f1cb2c12759960c582cf21b6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, north korea missile launch, japan, south korea
north korea, north korea missile launch, japan, south korea

North Korean Missile Flew 4,600 Km With Maximum Altitude of 1,000 Km - Japanese Cabinet

02:08 GMT 04.10.2022 (Updated: 02:10 GMT 04.10.2022)
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a missile is fired during a joint training between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a missile is fired during a joint training between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The missile fired by North Korea covered a distance of about 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles) with a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
"North Korea launched one ballistic missile that flew over the territory of our country in the Aomori Prefecture area and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone. It is believed to have flown a distance of about 4,600 kilometers, reaching a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers," Matsuno said at a press conference.
The maximum speed of a ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday reached Mach 17, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned of a strong response to North Korea's ballistic missile launch, Yonhap news agency reported.
Earlier reports said North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала