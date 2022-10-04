https://sputniknews.com/20221004/malian-su-25-aircraft-crashes-at-gao-airport-killing-one-person-reports-say-1101507656.html

Malian Su-25 Aircraft Crashes at Gao Airport Killing One Person, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Malian air force Su-25 aircraft crashed at Gao International Airport in Mali, killing one person and injuring several others

A Russian citizen aboard the plane was feared dead when the military aircraft, believed to be returning from a patrol flight, crashed at the airport, according to the news portal.

