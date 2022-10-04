International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/lavrov-vast-majority-of-countries-realize-russias-righteousness-1101491604.html
Lavrov: Vast Majority of Countries Realize Russia's Righteousness
Lavrov: Vast Majority of Countries Realize Russia's Righteousness
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The overwhelming majority of countries realize Russia's righteousness, the escalation of confrontation against Moscow and the... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T09:10+0000
2022-10-04T09:10+0000
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
russia
sergei lavrov
referendum
dpr
lpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101449256_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_e461b4a910f8527a7b4888d6d34d1b85.jpg
He stressed that now, in the case of referendums in the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, a scenario is being implemented that relies on the free will of people.The minister made the statement right after the Russian Senate ratified treaties on the admission of the four new regions to the country.The Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region held referendums on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27. The votes demonstrated overwhelming support for the cause, with high voter turnout despite the shelling from Ukrainian forces.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101449256_327:0:3058:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c10624d5f6f2f82e77c533a6fe87daf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sergei lavrov, referendum, dpr, lpr
russia, sergei lavrov, referendum, dpr, lpr

Lavrov: Vast Majority of Countries Realize Russia's Righteousness

09:10 GMT 04.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov / Go to the mediabankPeople at a rally-concert in honor of the entry into Russia of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in Levoberezhny park in Rostov-on-Don
People at a rally-concert in honor of the entry into Russia of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in Levoberezhny park in Rostov-on-Don - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The overwhelming majority of countries realize Russia's righteousness, the escalation of confrontation against Moscow and the non-recognition of the results of referendums in the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is ahistorical, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The vast majority of countries — I guarantee you — realize our righteousness. Not everyone has the courage and simply just the strength to objectively talk about it frankly… I am convinced that truth will prevail, " Lavrov told reporters.

He stressed that now, in the case of referendums in the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, a scenario is being implemented that relies on the free will of people.

"Any other approaches, artificial escalation of confrontation, artificial mobilization of anti-Russian forces, threats and blackmail — all this is ahistorical," the minister concluded.

The minister made the statement right after the Russian Senate ratified treaties on the admission of the four new regions to the country.
© Sputnik / Таисия Лисковец / Go to the mediabankReferendum in Donbass
Referendum in Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
Referendum in Donbass
© Sputnik / Таисия Лисковец
/
Go to the mediabank
The Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region held referendums on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27. The votes demonstrated overwhelming support for the cause, with high voter turnout despite the shelling from Ukrainian forces.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала