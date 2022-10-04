https://sputniknews.com/20221004/lavrov-vast-majority-of-countries-realize-russias-righteousness-1101491604.html

Lavrov: Vast Majority of Countries Realize Russia's Righteousness

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The overwhelming majority of countries realize Russia's righteousness, the escalation of confrontation against Moscow and the... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia

He stressed that now, in the case of referendums in the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, a scenario is being implemented that relies on the free will of people.The minister made the statement right after the Russian Senate ratified treaties on the admission of the four new regions to the country.The Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region held referendums on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27. The votes demonstrated overwhelming support for the cause, with high voter turnout despite the shelling from Ukrainian forces.

