Kenya ‘Effectively’ Allows GMO Crop Production and Importing
Kenya 'Effectively' Allows GMO Crop Production and Importing
The east African country suffered from a major drought this year, one of the most severe in decades, with 23 of its 47 counties being hit. 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
The new Kenyan government headed by President William Ruto announced that it has "effectively" lifted the decade-long ban on genetically modified crops on Monday.Authorities discussed "significantly redefining agriculture in Kenya by adopting crops that are resistant to pests and disease" and considered reports on the "adoption of biotechnology," an official statement read.Kenya's economy is mostly driven by agriculture, which employs roughly 70% of the labor force. Ruto, a former minister of agriculture, reportedly said that he seeks to boost agricultural productivity.With this decision, Kenya became the first country in the region and fifth on the continent to allow the growing and importation of GMO crops after South Africa, Sudan, Egypt and Burkina Faso.Genetically modified agriculture is prohibited in many African nations due of worries about potential negative impacts on smallholder farms, current crops, the environment, and people's long-term health.
Kenya ‘Effectively’ Allows GMO Crop Production and Importing

14:21 GMT 04.10.2022
The east African country suffered from a major drought this year, one of the most severe in decades, with 23 of its 47 counties being hit.
The new Kenyan government headed by President William Ruto announced that it has "effectively" lifted the decade-long ban on genetically modified crops on Monday.

"Open cultivation and importation of White (GMO) Maize is now authorized", the presidency said, as cited by the AP.

Authorities discussed "significantly redefining agriculture in Kenya by adopting crops that are resistant to pests and disease" and considered reports on the "adoption of biotechnology," an official statement read.
Kenya's economy is mostly driven by agriculture, which employs roughly 70% of the labor force. Ruto, a former minister of agriculture, reportedly said that he seeks to boost agricultural productivity.
With this decision, Kenya became the first country in the region and fifth on the continent to allow the growing and importation of GMO crops after South Africa, Sudan, Egypt and Burkina Faso.
Genetically modified agriculture is prohibited in many African nations due of worries about potential negative impacts on smallholder farms, current crops, the environment, and people's long-term health.
