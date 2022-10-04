International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/japan-reportedly-expels-russian-consulate-general-employee-after-its-diplomat-expulsion-1101493199.html
Japan Reportedly Expels Russian Consulate General Employee After Its Diplomat Expulsion
Japan Reportedly Expels Russian Consulate General Employee After Its Diplomat Expulsion
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has decided to expel one employee of the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo after the expulsion of its diplomat... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T09:45+0000
2022-10-04T09:45+0000
world
russia
japan
diplomatic expulsions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105097/59/1050975940_0:3:2272:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_c70c68b4868e870a02454aebc7216fa8.jpg
The Russian consulate employee is obliged to leave Japan before October 10, the 47News broadcaster said.Last wek, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained Motoki Tatsunori, a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General in Vladivostok, who was obtaining, for a monetary reward, classified information about Russia's cooperation with an Asia-Pacific regional country, the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in the Primorsky region.In an FSB video, the diplomat admitted his guilt of violating Russian law. Moscow expressed a protest to Japan through diplomatic channels, and the consul was declared persona non grata. In response, Tokyo summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the decision.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105097/59/1050975940_0:0:2272:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a53678518f7943da022a942eaccdb2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, japan, diplomatic expulsions
russia, japan, diplomatic expulsions

Japan Reportedly Expels Russian Consulate General Employee After Its Diplomat Expulsion

09:45 GMT 04.10.2022
© Flickr / Colin McMillenFlag of Japan
Flag of Japan - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© Flickr / Colin McMillen
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has decided to expel one employee of the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo after the expulsion of its diplomat from Vladivostok, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Japanese foreign ministry.
The Russian consulate employee is obliged to leave Japan before October 10, the 47News broadcaster said.
Last wek, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained Motoki Tatsunori, a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General in Vladivostok, who was obtaining, for a monetary reward, classified information about Russia's cooperation with an Asia-Pacific regional country, the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in the Primorsky region.
In an FSB video, the diplomat admitted his guilt of violating Russian law. Moscow expressed a protest to Japan through diplomatic channels, and the consul was declared persona non grata. In response, Tokyo summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the decision.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала