International
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/india-expediting-operationalization-of-s-400--rafale-amid-increased-chinese-activity-iaf-chief-1101499080.html
India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief
India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief
India and China withdrew troops and equipment from forward locations in Gogra-Hot Springs last month following a year of military and diplomatic level... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T13:31+0000
2022-10-04T13:31+0000
s-400
surface-to-air missile (sam)
indian air force
ladakh standoff
china
rafale
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100177200_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_f9149818b93e2817ecf6d5b0e372e8bd.jpg
Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhary announced on Tuesday that the country has enhanced the radar and air defense networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to keep an eye on Chinese air activity along its border. The IAF Chief also mentioned that the force will use the Indian Army hotline to communicate with the Chinese in case of any "air space violation or other issues." The Indian Air Force chief said that a return to the status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points would serve as the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh.India deployed the first unit of its the S-400 air missile defense system near Pakistan border earlier this year, while the second unit would be deployed along the Line of Actual Control.Russia had started delivery of the first regiment of the missile in December last year. In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five S-400 air defense missile systems.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/indias-first-female-su-30-operator-ready-to-respond-to-any-eventuality-at-lac---report-1101262348.html
ladakh standoff
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100177200_107:0:2768:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_e01ca0490a094a1844a53b14650b1f90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
s-400, surface-to-air missile (sam), indian air force, ladakh standoff, china, rafale
s-400, surface-to-air missile (sam), indian air force, ladakh standoff, china, rafale

India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief

13:31 GMT 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupIndian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari speaks with Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande seated beside him during the launch of Agnipath Scheme, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari speaks with Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande seated beside him during the launch of Agnipath Scheme, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
India and China withdrew troops and equipment from forward locations in Gogra-Hot Springs last month following a year of military and diplomatic level negotiations. However, Beijing and Delhi have yet to reach a consensus on de-inducting forces from the region that saw deadly clashes in June 2020.
Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhary announced on Tuesday that the country has enhanced the radar and air defense networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to keep an eye on Chinese air activity along its border.
"Increased air activity by Chinese is being monitored. We have increased the presence of radars and air defense networks. Appropriate non-escalator measures have been taken in time," the Air Chief Marshal said while briefing media in New Delhi.
The IAF Chief also mentioned that the force will use the Indian Army hotline to communicate with the Chinese in case of any "air space violation or other issues."
"We continue to be actively deployed while at the same time expediting the operationalization of recently inducted systems like Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft and S-400 among others," Chaudhari underlined.
Meet Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi the only female Weapon System Operator in the deadly Sukhoi-30 fighter fleet of the Indian Air Force said on Tuesday that pilots in the eastern sector were prepared to respond to any situation in the region - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
India
India's First Female Su-30 Operator Ready to Respond to 'Any Eventuality' at LAC - Report
27 September, 09:16 GMT
The Indian Air Force chief said that a return to the status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points would serve as the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh.
India deployed the first unit of its the S-400 air missile defense system near Pakistan border earlier this year, while the second unit would be deployed along the Line of Actual Control.
Russia had started delivery of the first regiment of the missile in December last year. In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five S-400 air defense missile systems.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала