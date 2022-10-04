https://sputniknews.com/20221004/india-expediting-operationalization-of-s-400--rafale-amid-increased-chinese-activity-iaf-chief-1101499080.html
India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief
India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief
India and China withdrew troops and equipment from forward locations in Gogra-Hot Springs last month following a year of military and diplomatic level... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhary announced on Tuesday that the country has enhanced the radar and air defense networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to keep an eye on Chinese air activity along its border.

The IAF Chief also mentioned that the force will use the Indian Army hotline to communicate with the Chinese in case of any "air space violation or other issues."

The Indian Air Force chief said that a return to the status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points would serve as the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh.

India deployed the first unit of its the S-400 air missile defense system near Pakistan border earlier this year, while the second unit would be deployed along the Line of Actual Control.

Russia had started delivery of the first regiment of the missile in December last year. In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five S-400 air defense missile systems.
India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief
India and China withdrew troops and equipment from forward locations in Gogra-Hot Springs last month following a year of military and diplomatic level negotiations. However, Beijing and Delhi have yet to reach a consensus on de-inducting forces from the region that saw deadly clashes in June 2020.
Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhary announced on Tuesday that the country has enhanced the radar and air defense networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to keep an eye
on Chinese air activity along its border.
"Increased air activity by Chinese is being monitored. We have increased the presence of radars and air defense networks. Appropriate non-escalator measures have been taken in time," the Air Chief Marshal said while briefing media in New Delhi.
The IAF Chief also mentioned that the force will use the Indian Army hotline to communicate with the Chinese in case of any "air space violation or other issues."
"We continue to be actively deployed while at the same time expediting the operationalization of recently inducted systems like Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft and S-400 among others," Chaudhari underlined.
The Indian Air Force chief said that a return to the status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points would serve as the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh.
India deployed the first unit of its the S-400 air missile defense system near Pakistan border earlier this year, while the second unit would be deployed along the Line of Actual Control.
Russia had started delivery of the first regiment of the missile in December last year. In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five S-400 air defense missile systems.