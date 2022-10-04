https://sputniknews.com/20221004/india-expediting-operationalization-of-s-400--rafale-amid-increased-chinese-activity-iaf-chief-1101499080.html

India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief

India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief

India and China withdrew troops and equipment from forward locations in Gogra-Hot Springs last month following a year of military and diplomatic level... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-04T13:31+0000

2022-10-04T13:31+0000

2022-10-04T13:31+0000

s-400

surface-to-air missile (sam)

indian air force

ladakh standoff

china

rafale

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100177200_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_f9149818b93e2817ecf6d5b0e372e8bd.jpg

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhary announced on Tuesday that the country has enhanced the radar and air defense networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to keep an eye on Chinese air activity along its border. The IAF Chief also mentioned that the force will use the Indian Army hotline to communicate with the Chinese in case of any "air space violation or other issues." The Indian Air Force chief said that a return to the status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points would serve as the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh.India deployed the first unit of its the S-400 air missile defense system near Pakistan border earlier this year, while the second unit would be deployed along the Line of Actual Control.Russia had started delivery of the first regiment of the missile in December last year. In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five S-400 air defense missile systems.

https://sputniknews.com/20220927/indias-first-female-su-30-operator-ready-to-respond-to-any-eventuality-at-lac---report-1101262348.html

ladakh standoff

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

s-400, surface-to-air missile (sam), indian air force, ladakh standoff, china, rafale