Independent Investigation Reveals Systematic Sexual and Emotional Abuse in US Women's Soccer

Independent Investigation Reveals Systematic Sexual and Emotional Abuse in US Women's Soccer

An independent investigation into sex scandals in the United States National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the US Soccer Federation

According to the chief investigator, cases of misconduct in the USSF and the NWSL are rooted in an abusive culture of women’s soccer.The NWSL sex scandal broke out in 2021 when North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was fired from his position and stripped of his coaching license after allegations of sexual abuse against female players. The female athletes claimed that Riley forced them to have sex during his tenure with several leagues and teams since 2010. The coach himself denied the allegations. The USSF launched an independent investigation following the scandal.

