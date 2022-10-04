https://sputniknews.com/20221004/french-justice-minister-refuses-to-step-down-despite-criminal-case-1101505943.html

French Justice Minister Refuses to Step Down Despite Criminal Case

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Tuesday that he does not intend to leave his post despite the fact that a court case was... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, a Paris court ruled that a case should be opened against Dupond-Moretti as he used his authority to settle personal scores with judges he met during his legal career. Dupond-Moretti is indicted on two cases he handled before French President Emmanuel Macron appointed him as minister in 2020.Dupond-Moretti's allegations relate to his investigation into the activities of three judges, who in 2014 ordered the seizure of telephone records of dozens of judges and court officials, including Dupond-Moretti, in the investigation of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. The judges wanted to find out who had alerted Sarkozy that his phone was being tapped.Dupond-Moretti’s second case involves a judge in Monaco, who detained his client, a high-ranking police officer, on charges of improper investigative practices. Dupond-Moretti then filed a complaint against the judge for violating the secrecy of the investigation. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.Dupond-Moretti could face up to five years in prison and a $495,000 fine if found guilty.French media reported that Dupond-Moretti is the first politician in France to stand trial while still holding a post in the ministry.

